In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out on Monday, March 27, at a migrant-holding asylum in Juarez, Mexico. Due to the fire, around 39 migrants from Central and South America reportedly lost their lives, stated immigration officials.

Additionally, 29 other migrants were injured, who were immediately transferred to four nearby hospitals, according to The National Immigration Institute's official statement.

J. Omar Ornelas @fotornelas A tragic night in Ciudad Juárez where 37 migrants lost their lives after the Mexican immigrant facility where they were being detained caught on fire. A tragic night in Ciudad Juárez where 37 migrants lost their lives after the Mexican immigrant facility where they were being detained caught on fire. https://t.co/P2L6h22wWv

Guatemala's National Migration Institute stated that 28 of the people who died in the fire incident were Guatemalans. Furthermore, Honduras' foreign ministry also claimed that 13 Hondurans were present at the center, but reports have not confirmed if any of them were among the dead.

In total, 68 men from Central and South America were residing at Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM). For those unaware, Ciudad Juárez is a popular point from where migrants usually enter the US.

The fire allegedly broke out at Mexico's National Immigration Institute when migrants set several mattresses ablaze

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated in an official address that the reason behind the massive fire that broke out at the immigration asylum was due to migrants setting ablaze several mattresses from fearing deportation and owing to its tension. During a press conference, Lopez said:

"They didn't think that would cause this terrible tragedy. What we know so far is that migrants from Central America and some from Venezuela were in that shelter. We still do not know exactly the names and nationalities of those who unfortunately lost their lives.

Lopez further added:

"This had to do with a protest that they started after, we assume, they found out that they were going to be deported, and as a protest, they put mattresses from the shelter at the door of the shelter, and they set fire to them and they did not imagine that this was going to cause this terrible accident."

TRT World @trtworld A fire broke out overnight at an immigration detention centre in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, killing at least 39 people A fire broke out overnight at an immigration detention centre in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, killing at least 39 people https://t.co/QTtxHG3byl

Guatemala Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said that Mexican officials informed them about some Venezuelans at the center setting mattresses ablaze at the facility. The INM further reported that authorities are investigating the fire and that the country's prosecutor general has launched an investigation.

The White House's National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson also posted a tweet, terming the incident as "heartbreaking." Watson further added that the American government is ready to provide Mexico with "any needed support."

Adrienne Watson @NSC_Spox The tragic loss of life in Ciudad Juárez is heartbreaking. Our prayers are with those who lost their lives, their loved ones, and those still fighting for their lives. The United States has been in touch with Mexican officials and stands ready to provide any needed support. The tragic loss of life in Ciudad Juárez is heartbreaking. Our prayers are with those who lost their lives, their loved ones, and those still fighting for their lives. The United States has been in touch with Mexican officials and stands ready to provide any needed support.

There have been several asylum requests from Mexican border cities in recent times, with many migrants complaining about how the process is taking too long.

The Joe Biden government recently announced that they would expand Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border in an effort to contain the border flows.

Earlier, a month ago, around 39 migrants died in a bus accident that took place in Panama as they were coming to the US.

