"How are none of the doors locked": Nashville school shooting footage goes viral, sparks mass outrage 

Chilling footage of Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale entering the The Covenant School building has been released to the public by Nashville police. In the same, the mass killer can be seen casually walking through the hallways with assault rifles. It has been revealed that he shot at three students and three faculty members before being fatally shot by the police. The cause of the rampage is yet to be determined.

During Monday's shooting, the Nashville shooter stormed into the private school by pumping bullets through the glass doors which were located on the side of the building. Law enforcement confirmed that Hale traveled to the school in a gray Honda Fit. Once inside the campus, Hale was observed carrying two rifles and a handgun.

In the CCTV footage, Audrey Hale was seen stalking the corridors while wearing a red cap backwards, a white T-shirt, combat pants and a tactical vest.

He was slipping into various unlocked rooms and searching for potential victims.

It has been confirmed that the campus was built for 200 students for those from preschool until sixth grade.

Following the release of the frightening footage, several netizens wondered as to why the school did not have better security, including armed security and better doors. One netizen opined:

Netizens react to the viral Nashville school shooting video

Internet users were horrified by the short clip that was released. While many expressed sorrow for the loss of five people, others wondered how the shooter made his way into the campus. Sadly, the United States has had to deal with multiple school shootings in recent years. One would expect schools to be more vigilant on how to avoid something of the same nature.

Several netizens expressed that the school should have had better security measures. A few comments online read:

The victims of the Nashville school shooting were identified as Williams Kinney, Evelyn Dieckhaus and Hallie Scruggs, who were all just nine years old. Custodian Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and school headmaster Katherine Koonce, who were 61, 61 and 60 years respectively, were also victims of the shooting.

Audrey Hale was fatally shot by officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo.

Who was Audrey Hale?

Audrey Hale’s LinkedIn profile revealed that he was a commercial illustrator and graphic designer. He also noted that he went by the pronouns he/him while being born female.

Hale listed on the profile that he enjoys playing video games and sports and watching movies. He also wrote:

“There is a child-like part about me that loves to go run to the playground. Animals are my second passion, so I also enjoy spending time with my two cats.”

As per his LinkedIn page, Hale graduated from the Nossi College of Art and recently worked as a part-time grocery shopper for Shipt.

Police confirmed that Hale was a former student at the school. As the reason for the massacre continues to be investigated, officers believe that the shooting may have been driven by a sense of “resentment for having to go to that school.”

