Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? on Prime Video: Release Date, trailer, what to expect, and more

The comedy scene is abuzz as Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? is gearing up for its Prime Video debut on May 2, 2023. The acclaimed comedian, actor, and writer, celebrated for his memorable roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Silicon Valley, is set to captivate audiences with his unique brand of humor in this highly anticipated stand-up special.

Following the massive success of his first global special, Good Deal, Yang is back to entertain and delight viewers. As fans eagerly await the premiere of Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? this stand-up event promises to deliver a fantastic experience that will leave audiences wanting more.

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? trailer insights and journey to stardom

The official trailer for Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? offers a sneak peek of the hilarity to come, showcasing Yang's comical take on various aspects of life, including relationships and cultural differences. It sets the stage for an unforgettable event that audiences won't want to miss.

Yang's unique humor shines through in the trailer, as he blends personal anecdotes with witty observations on relationships and cultural differences. The stand-up special promises to deliver not just laughs, but also moments of relatability, as Yang shares his experiences navigating the complexities of modern life and the challenges of being a first-generation immigrant.

The American actor and stand-up comedian's journey to stardom began when he moved from Hong Kong to Los Angeles at the age of 13. He eventually made his television debut on the CBS series 2 Broke Girls and also appeared in the The Arsenio Hall Show.

In addition to his acting career, Yang is the author of How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, chronicling his journey from a young Chinese immigrant to a successful comedian and actor. He co-founded the production company Crab Club, Inc.

What awaits in Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? stand-up special

As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to a fresh and entertaining comedy special that delivers side-splitting jokes on various subjects. Yang's unique perspective as an Asian-American actor and comedian offers a relatable and engaging experience for viewers.

The special is likely to showcase his signature blend of humor, taking on various subjects with wit and sharp observations, making the audience both laugh and think. From stories about his Asian parents to navigating friendships and relationships, Yang's humor promises to resonate with viewers from diverse backgrounds.

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? is produced by Amazon Studios and Comedy Dynamics, ensuring a high-quality production that brings Yang's humor to life. The comedy special boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Joel Zadak, Itay Reiss, Bryan Walsh, and Marcus Raboy.

With such a skilled team working behind the scenes, fans can expect a seamless and engaging viewing experience, perfectly capturing the essence of Jimmy O. Yang's stand-up comedy.

With the release date just around the corner, Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? promises to be a must-watch event for comedy lovers. Remember to tune in to Prime Video on May 2, 2023, and get ready for an unforgettable evening of laughter, courtesy of Jimmy O. Yang.

