I Believe in Santa review: Is the latest Netflix Holiday movie worth the watch?

I Believe in Santa, the latest Holiday-special Netflix movie, made its arrival this Wednesday, December 14, 2022, exclusively on the streaming platform. The new movie, woven with all the elements of the Christmas spirit, has been written by John Ducey and directed by Alex Ranarivelo.

Reuben Steinberg has served as the cinematographer for the film, with Jamie Christopherson as the music composer. I believe in Santa has been produced by Stuart Davis, Ali Afshar, Christina Moore, Daniel Aspromonte, and Ava Rettke.

The official synopsis for the film, released by IMDb, reads:

"Love is a gift. But when you find out the man you've fallen for still believes in Santa, do you accept it - or send it back?"

Ever since the movie was released on the popular streaming platform this Wednesday, it has been getting positive attention from viewers for its feel-good storyline and promising direction.

Without further delay, let's jump right in to find out how the new Netflix Christmas movie, I Believe in Santa, has fared.

I Believe in Santa: A cheerful story that wins points for its direction and cinematography

A light-hearted Christmas tale

The new Netflix movie, I Believe in Santa, chronicles the tale of a man named Tom, who genuinely believes in the magic of Christmas and Santa Claus.

Those wanting to watch a heartwarming and joyous movie with their kids can give this film a go. The writer of the movie, John Ducey, who also plays the lead role of Tom, has done a good job of keeping the writing simple and feel-good.

The movie has everything that denotes a jolly Christmas - from sparkling lights to dazzling decorations to the most beautiful Christmas trees and carols, making it a perfect fit for a holiday bucket list of movies.

Pleasant direction and cinematography

The direction and cinematography are quite commendable and in tune with the overall spirit and light-hearted storyline of this Netflix Christmas film.

Director Alex Ranarivelo has done a promising job of making the movie in a way that is sure to invoke the Christmas spirit among viewers.

Cinematographer Reuben Steinberg has also done an impressive job in capturing several cheerful moments, including the scene where Ella sees their Christmas tree or the one where Ella, Tom, and Lisa win the sleigh riding competition.

Moderate acting performances by the lead actors

The lead pair in the movie, Tom and Lisa, have been portrayed by John Ducey and Christina Moore, respectively. They have both done an average job of making the characters come alive on screen. At times, both actors may seem a bit over the top even for a Christmas-special family movie. However, their on-screen chemistry is comparably good.

Violet McGraw as the charming young daughter of Lisa, who fell in love with Christmas magic after meeting Tom, has done a commendable job with her subtle yet charming on-screen presence and performance.

Other actors on the cast list for the Holiday movie include Lateefah Holder as Sharon, Sachin Bhatt as Assan, Matthew Glave as Grant, Paxton Booth as Freckles, Missi Pyle as Missi Toe, Mark W. Gray as Santa Claus, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch I Believe in Santa, currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

