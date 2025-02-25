"Disney hates this show": Andor season 2's release schedule leaves fans frustrated

The first trailer for Andor season 2 was revealed online by Disney on February 24, 2025. With the show less than two months away from release, fans had been clamoring for the trailer for a while now. While the trailer did receive positive reactions from fans, Disney and Lucasfilm later revealed that release schedule for the series and it did leave many frustrated.

The story for Andor season 2 will follow Cassian in the four-year lead up till the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With the show covering the span of one year every three episodes, the season will be divided into four arcs over 12 episodes. So, Disney has decided to release three episodes of the show every week when it premieres this April on Disney+.

This release schedule for Andor season 2 has left many fans frustrated as many were hoping that the show would have a release schedule similar to season 1 where a new episode premiered every week. With three episodes releasing every week, this also means that season 2 of the series will only have a four week run, meaning that the discussion around it will be short lived as well.

This led to fans airing their frustration over the release schedule online. Here are some of the reactions:

"Disney hates this show," reacted one fan on X.

"Releasing Andor season two in 3 episode chunks is alarmingly stupid, and cruel. Someone should get fired," said another fan on X.

"I’m actually sad that Andor season 2 will release so quickly, especially in a moment when people could use a steady drip of its themes and considerations over an extended period of time," said another fan on X.

"For f**ks sake man. I’ve never seen a studio sabotage their only good show quite like this," said another fan.

These reactions continued as Disney+ recently has been releasing shows in a similar fashion. Most notably, they did the same thing for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as well. Here are some more reactions:

"They're doing the YFN Spider-Man schedule release thing for Andor too. And that show felt like it went by so quickly. Not that I don't enjoy a small binge each week, but I wonder if this will be the new release module for Disney+ shows going forward?," questioned another fan.

"Horrible, horrible, horrible decision. I cannot believe how dedicated they are to fumbling this series. I'm unspeakably mad," said another frustrated fan.

"WAIT …. u mean that we will get 3 episodes every week? this is absolutely S**T not only because i genuinely need time to process everything but also because it will all last too short and i was hoping to be able to enjoy it better after 3 years of waiting," expressed another frustrated fan.

When does Andor season 2 come out?

The second season of the Diego Luna-lead Star Wars series premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. The first three episodes of the show premiere on that date after which three episodes will release every week on April 29, May 6, and May 13. This will also be the final season of the series.

The story for the second season will see Cassian Andor in the build up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Alongside Diego Luna, many characters from the first season will be returning to portray their respective characters whereas Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk will be returning to portray Orson Krenic and K-2SO respectively.

For further updates on the upcoming Star Wars show, stay tuned with us.

