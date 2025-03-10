Epic Games has officially confirmed Fortnite iOS will return to Brazil in July 2025

Epic Games has officially confirmed that Fortnite iOS will return to Brazil in July 2025. This is massive news because, as of October 2024, iOS held nearly 17% of the mobile market and this figure has likely increased with time. The number of Epic Games/Fortnite users cannot be accurately counted. However, it is safe to say that a few thousand will be able to join others in the game come July 2025.

Ad

This is what Epic Games had to say via @Brasil_Fortnite on X:

"Where are the iOS folks? Fortnite will return to iOS devices in the country via the Epic Games Store in July, following the CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) victory in court against Apple. You can celebrate! 🎉"

While the exact date has not been provided, based on the length of each Season thus far, Fortnite iOS should go live sometime during Chapter 6 Season 3. Or perhaps Epic Games will wait until the start of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. Here is more information and what we can expect to see in the coming weeks/months.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite iOS will return to Brazil in July 2025, ending the nearly five-year-long hiatus

Expand Tweet

Ad

Those in Brazil will be able to access Fortnite via the Epic Games Store come July 2025. This will end the nearly five-year-long hiatus, which began in August 2020. Suffice it to say, players will be happy that they will once more be able to access the game on iOS devices.

In terms of what to expect, there is likely already a build in place for iOS devices, as Epic Games has been preparing for a while. Aside from Brazil, Fortnite iOS is also slated to return to Japan sometime in late 2025. By the looks of things, we could see EGS being installed on iOS devices across more countries by the end of this year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While its still an uphill battle, with EGS and, subsequently, Fortnite soon to be available in Brazil, it hits close to home for those in the United States of America. Perhaps one day, they, too, will be able to hop and play Fortnite on iOS in the near future.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback