Fortnite leaks shed light on upcoming content for Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite leaks are seemingly time-traveling for this phase of the game's storyline. Chapter 6 Season 2 is barely getting underway, yet information about Chapter 6 Season 4 is already out there. Of course, it is not coherent for the most part, but it provides an insight into what players can expect to see.

Details were first brought to light by veteran leaker @ShiinaBR, who suggested that the codename "Jethro" could refer to upcoming content for Chapter 6 Season 3 or related to an event stated for this season.

More information was leaked a few days ago by @Loolo_WRLD and @Wensoing. Finally, veteran leaker @iFireMonkey seemingly asserted that this will be related to content for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Note: This information has been shared by trustworthy leakers but is subject to change and, as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at bosses, NPCs, and henchmen coming to Chapter 6 Season 4

The codename "Jethro" reportedly refers to the start of Chapter 6 Season 4. Based on the details at hand, there is a lot of content that we can expect to see. Here is a list of everything that has been identified thus far:

Bosses: BinGrass, HeavyLamp, PineSoda

BinGrass, HeavyLamp, PineSoda Henchmen: LavaTrunk, LoneFeath, MistyFang, RapidMelon, RusticMouse

LavaTrunk, LoneFeath, MistyFang, RapidMelon, RusticMouse Specialist Scout NPC: WingBath

WingBath NPCs: HydraTrumpet, MarkerDeer, NovaCrab, SmallDrum, SolarWaffle

HydraTrumpet, MarkerDeer, NovaCrab, SmallDrum, SolarWaffle Plugins: Jethro, JethroTV, JethroXV

As seen, we could have up to three different bosses, five henchmen, one Specialist Scout NPC, five NPCs, and three plugins. At present, there is no information about what these plug-ins could pertain to. On that note, there is nothing to suggest what weapons could be added to Fortnite. It is far too early to say anything for certain.

Furthermore, keep in mind that while these codenames may suggest the type of content in development, that's far from the truth. They are placeholders with random names that will change when the time comes. For the time being, that's everything we know about "Jethro."

It will be a few months before we see more in-depth information related to Chapter 6 Season 4 surface online. For the time being, you can check out the upcoming content for the Fortnite v34.10 update on March 11, 2025, to get an idea of what to expect soon.

