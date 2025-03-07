Fortnite leaks shed light on upcoming Mortal Kombat "Hookshot" item

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the collaboration with Mortal Kombat will feature something called a "Hookshot". If true, this will likely be the second item/weapon that will be part of the crossover. The first is Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit, which is associated with the character known as Sub-Zero and was released at the start of Chapter 6 Season 2.

The information was provided by leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @Wensoing. The two work in close collaboration with each other to shed light on upcoming and potential Fortnite content. They also recently shared details about an upcoming "Enhanced Resurrection" gameplay feature. That said, here is more on the supposed "Hookshot" item.

Note: While the leaked information is from a reliable source, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks shed light on upcoming "Hookshot" Mortal Kombat item

Based on the details shared by the leakers, the item should be able to "attach to players and other props". Once it is attached to someone or something, you should also be able to "reel in". This means that you could potentially pick up weapons from a short distance as well, perhaps even Materials. However, it's doubtful if larger props, such as vehicles, could be reeled in.

The "Hookshot" item in question is supposedly a modified or reworked version of the Hades Chain from Chapter 5 Season 2. The stats will likely be changed to reflect its functionally, but we could still see the same animation being used with minor tweaks.

For the time being, this is everything we know about the rumored "Hookshot". There is no information about any release date, and with Chapter 6 Season 2 having just started on February 21, 2025, it's far too early to say anything. Maybe more information could be revealed during the v34.10 update on March 11, 2025. If nothing else, "Hookshot" could be a throwback to Chapter 5 and give veteran players something to look forward to.

