Fortnite x Disney collaboration will seemingly be linked to Disney Parks

Ever since the Fortnite x Disney collaboration was first announced, the community had no idea what to expect. There were rumors about all Disney assets coming to Fortnite (which wasn't entirely untrue, considering the collaborations that are in effect and upcoming).

However, no one knew what to expect in terms of a full-scale crossover. Well, it would seem that we finally have an idea of what it could be. During Disney’s SXSW presentation that took place today (March 8, 2025, Eastern Time), a few things were revealed in an official capacity. This is what one of the keynote speakers had to say:

"Unreal is also playing a role in the next big project that Disney is doing: a whole new online universe they are creating with Epic Games."

This was already public information for a while, but there were no details as to what to expect. Now, we can say with some certainty that the Fortnite x Disney collaboration will be related to Disney Parks. The online universe that is being created will be linked to physical Disney Parks, maybe all around the world. Here is more on the topic at hand.

"It is going to be a totally incredible way for us to tell stories." - Fortnite x Disney collaboration to cover both the real and reel world

Based on the limited information, the Fortnite x Disney collaboration will encompass not just the virtual space but real-time space as well. During Disney’s SXSW presentation, there was talk of being able to experience Disney rides from home - in a manner of speaking. This is what the keynote speaker had to say:

"It is going to be a totally incredible way for us to tell stories." Imagine what if you could go to the park, have an experience in Smugglers Run, go on this amazing mission, but then have that effect or connect to your gameplay at home."

Based on assumptions, this could mean that players may be able to experience Disney experiences from the comfort of their homes. However, given that these are not free, there could be a fee involved, but that's a discussion for a later time.

The more important aspect of the Fortnite x Disney collaboration is that both of these industry giants are trying to merge experiences flawlessly and seamlessly, giving players the potential to enjoy them from the comfort of their houses. On a side note, Mark DeRidder, who worked on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, recently joined Epic Games as Lead Gameplay Animator for Ballistic.

However, the Fortnite x Disney collaboration is still months, if not years, away. While we can still expect collaborations such as Disney Villains (cosmetics) to be featured regularly, the aforementioned project will not be coming anytime soon.

