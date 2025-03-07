Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 PlayStation Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

The PlayStation Cup has returned for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, and the community is quite hyped up about it. This event offers console players a chance to compete for a combined prize pool of $250,000 across all regions. It follows a structured format, and will be played in Solo Build Mode on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

Ad

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite PlayStation Cup.

Also read: 7 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, ranked

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 PlayStation Cup: Everything you need to know

The announcement regarding the Fortnite PlayStation Cup was made via the official Fortnite Competitive account on X, and has gained over 3,200 likes and hundreds of comments in less than a day.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Start date

The PlayStation Cup open qualifiers will start on April 29, 2025. The exact timings will be provided in-game on a later date. The tournament will be played in the following regions: Europe, NA West, NA Central, Asia, Brazil, Middle East, and Oceania.

Once the top 100 players from each region are selected, they will qualify for the main event that features cash prizes, and will be played the next day. Both the qualifier and the main events will be three hours long, during which players will get to play up to 10 matches.

Ad

How to participate

To join the PlayStation Cup, you must have a PlayStation 4 or 5. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to the Compete tab from the main menu.

Navigate to Fortnite PlayStation Cup tab.

Click on the yellow Register button on the bottom left.

The tournament is open for all ranks. However, there are a few eligibility criteria to qualify:

Players must have 2FA enabled on their Epic Games account.

Your Account must be level 50 or above, which can be checked in the Career tab of the game.

If you are under 18, you have a signed parental consent.

Ad

Prize pool

The total prize pool across all the regions combines for $250,000. Here is the region-wise prize distribution:

Europe ($100,000)

1st: $7,000

$7,000 2nd: $4,000

$4,000 3rd: $3,000

$3,000 4th: $2,000

$2,000 5th: $1,500

$1,500 6th-50th: $1,000

$1,000 51st-100th: $750

North America Central ($62,500)

1st: $5,000

$5,000 2nd: $3,000

$3,000 3rd: $2,000

$2,000 4th-5th: $1,250

$1,250 6th-10th: $1,000

$1,000 11th-50th: $750

$750 51st-100th: $300

North America West ($25,000)

1st: $3,000

$3,000 2nd: $1,750

$1,750 3rd: $1,250

$1,250 4th-5th: $750

$750 6th-40th: $500

Brazil ($25,000)

1st: $3,000

$3,000 2nd: $1,750

$1,750 3rd: $1,250

$1,250 4th-5th: $750

$750 6th-40th: $500

Middle East ($12,500)

1st: $1,500

$1,500 2nd: $875

$875 3rd: $625

$625 4th-5th: $375

$375 6th-40th: $250

Asia ($12,500)

1st: $1,500

$1,500 2nd: $875

$875 3rd: $625

$625 4th-5th: $375

$375 6th-40th: $250

Ad

Oceania ($12,500)

1st: $1,500

$1,500 2nd: $875

$875 3rd: $625

$625 4th-5th: $375

$375 6th-40th: $250

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 PlayStation Cup. Players are advised to follow the official Fortnite Competitive account on social media platforms for updates regarding the event. For more details, you may refer to the official event rulebook here.

Also read: 4 worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, ranked

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback