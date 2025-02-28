Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025: Start date, participants, and prize pool

The Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am is set to make a grand return in 2025, bringing together professional players and popular content creators for a duo LAN tournament. In this event, each team comprises one professional Fortnite player paired with a content creator or celebrity, blending high-level gameplay with entertaining moments. The official X account of Fortnite announced that the event will commence on May 10, 2025, during Chapter 6 Season 2.
On that note, here's everything we know about the Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 so far.
Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025: Everything we know so far
This Pro-Am event is a surprising addition to the FNCS 2025 series. It is an invite-only tournament, which is why players who performed well in previous FNCS events are not eligible to be a part of this one. Instead, invitations are extended to selected professionals and content creators.
Start date
The Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 is scheduled to start on May 10, 2025, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. It is unclear as of now whether the event will span multiple days or not. Further details are expected to be officially disclosed as the date approaches.
Prize pool
The total prize pool of the event is $500,000. There will be a total of 40 participants, with an equal number of professional players and content creators. The exact distribution of the prize money has not been disclosed yet. The participants will be playing the fan-favorite Fortnite Reload in build mode.
Confirmed participants
According to the official blog, several renowned figures in the Fortnite community have been confirmed as participants in the Pro-Am 2025 event:
- Bugha
- Clix
- CourageJD
- Lachlan
- Mongraal
- SypherPK
This lineup promises a thrilling showcase of skill and entertainment. Additional information and participant announcements will be revealed as we get closer to the event.
That's all we know about the Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 so far. Fans can look forward to a unique blend of competitive gameplay and funny interactions during the upcoming event. To know more, you can always refer to the official Fortnite blog.
