How to get Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain avatar for free

The Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain is a free avatar released to mark the beginning of Chapter 6 Season 2. This unique avatar celebrates the debut of a new character named Big Dill, a giant rapping pickle who is currently engaged in a rap feud with T-Pain. Players can claim this avatar for free and showcase it on their Discord profiles.

However, the opportunity to get his avatar is time-sensitive. Players have until February 28, 2025, to accept the quest and claim this exclusive avatar before it becomes unavailable. With that said, here's how to claim the Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain Avatar for free.

How to claim the Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain avatar

The Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain avatar features a gold chain that the character wears in all cinematic cutscenes of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Players are required to complete a simple quest to obtain this item for free. Similar to the previous free avatar, this one is interactive and shows an animation when the user speaks.

To add the Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain avatar to your Discord profile, you must first follow these straightforward steps to start the quest:

Launch Discord : Open the Discord application on your device.

: Open the Discord application on your device. Go to Settings : Click on the gear icon located at the bottom-left corner to open User Settings.

: Click on the gear icon located at the bottom-left corner to open User Settings. Navigate to Gift Inventory : In the settings menu, scroll down until you find Gift Inventory. There, click on View Quests.

: In the settings menu, scroll down until you find Gift Inventory. There, click on View Quests. Find the quest: Scroll down until you find the Fortnite icon.

Scroll down until you find the Fortnite icon. Accept the quest: Select Accept Quest and choose your gaming platform (PC or console).

After accepting the quest, you simply have to play Fortnite for 15 minutes. Since it does not specify any game modes, you can enjoy any mode you prefer. Once the quest is completed, the item will automatically be added to your Discord avatar inventory. You can access it by going to the Gift Inventory section and clicking on the Claimed Quests option.

Note that the Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain avatar will remain in your account only for 60 days from the date of claiming, after which it will be removed.

The Big Dill and T-Pain rap feud

Big Dill is one of the standout characters introduced in Fortnite's Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. The character has quickly become iconic, with Epic Games featuring him prominently in promotional materials, and even adopting the season's tagline, Dill with it, in his honor.

According to the lore, he is currently locked in a rap feud against T-Pain. Their rivalry began when Big Dill allegedly stole T-Pain's music to create diss tracks. Meanwhile, Big Dill revealed that his grudge against T-Pain started when he saw the latter eating pickles at a party.

Since then, he has apparently dropped over 15 diss tracks against T-Pain, as reported by Anthony Fantano, a famous music reviewer. This ongoing feud has been gaining massive traction in the Fortnite community.

