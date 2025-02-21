Fortnite glitch allows players to unlock all Chapter 6 Season 2 Ranked rewards quickly

The latest Fortnite season, which began on February 21, 2025, has introduced a wealth of content. And as per @SamLeakss on X, a new glitch has enabled players to unlock all Chapter 6 Season 2 Ranked rewards in a single match. The reputable Fortnite leaker shared this discovery that appears to be unintended.

On that note, here's everything about the Fortnite glitch in Chapter 6 Season 2.

This Fortnite glitch allows players to unlock all Ranked Rewards in a single match

The glitch involves playing the Ranked Ballistic mode, a first-person 5v5 tactical shooter that was recently introduced. In Fortnite Ballistic, two teams compete in enclosed maps, with attackers aiming to plant a Rift Point Device and defenders striving to prevent it, similar to Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant.

@SamLeakss credited @X_MudkipZ for bringing this glitch to his attention. This exploit allows players to bypass the usual requirement of playing numerous matches across various ranked game modes to unlock rewards. Instead, participating even in just one game of Ranked Ballistic grants all the rewards, suggesting this is an unintended feature likely to be patched soon.

While Ranked Ballistic is designed to provide a competitive experience, the current Fortnite glitch allows players to exploit the system by completing all Ranked Quests in a single match. This rapid progression is unintentional, as typically, players are required to engage in multiple matches to earn rewards.

Note that exploiting Fortnite glitches can lead to unintended consequences that include potential penalties in-game. Players are advised to exercise caution and consider the risks involved in using such exploits. As Epic Games is likely aware of the issue, a patch to fix the glitch might arrive very soon.

