4 worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, ranked

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 has introduced a wealth of new content into the game, including fresh locations to explore. With the ranks reset, a new Victory Royale umbrella to unlock, and upcoming tournaments on the horizon, players are eager to identify the best and worst landing spots in the new season, for both competitive and casual play.

On that note, here are the four worst-ranked landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. The ranking is based on various factors such as the chances of survivability, variety of loot, and mobility options.

Note: This list is subjective and takes the writer's opinion into account. The entries are ranked in descending order, with entry number one being the worst landing spot. Considering the constant updates in the meta and an evolving map, the list is subject to change.

Rolling Blossoms Farm and three other worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, Lawless, has introduced several new locations, including Crime City, Lonewolf Lair, Shiny Shafts, and Outlaw Oasis. Despite these additions, many existing areas and their loot distributions remain almost unchanged. Although exploring new areas is exciting, that does not necessarily mean they are good enough to land if you are aiming for a win.

4) Rolling Blossoms Farm

Rolling Blossoms Farm in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Rolling Blossoms Farm is a returning landmark from the previous season which is renowned for its colorful and picturesque scenery. However, despite its beauty, it offers minimal loot and limited mobility options. Situated between several high-traffic areas, players landing here risk being caught between multiple enemies. The expansive flower fields provide scarce hiding spots, making it a challenging starting point.

3) Flooded Frogs

Flooded Frogs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Flooded Frogs is a named location at the northernmost part of the map, often excluded from the initial storm circles. This remote positioning, combined with a lack of mobility options and fewer chest spawns than expected for a named location, makes it an unfavorable landing spot. With numerous better-equipped areas available, players might find landing here disadvantageous.

2) Crime City

Crime City in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Crime City, a major addition aligning with the Lawless theme of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, attracts a significant portion of the player base upon landing. The high player density leads to chaotic encounters, posing challenges for casual players and reducing survival odds in competitive scenarios due to the reliance on luck for securing decent loot.

While the area boasts a good amount of chests, mobility options, and numerous structures, landing even slightly later than others can result in immediate elimination.

1) Backwoods Black Market

Backwoods Black Market in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Backwoods Black Market stands as the worst landing point in the game. Despite its size, it offers limited resources, primarily consisting of just wood and numerous ammo boxes. Players will find few weapons on the ground, with a notable scarcity of chest spawns and mobility items. It makes no sense to land here, considering there's a named location with much better things just a few hundred meters ahead.

The absence of efficient means to traverse to other locations further diminishes its viability as a landing spot. Though there's an underground black market area in this map, it is not really worth landing considering you will only be able to farm wood and won't even find enough healing items either.

