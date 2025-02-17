Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals: NA and EU region results

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals have now concluded, showcasing some of the best gameplay ever. The top 33 trios from each region battled it out for a spot at the Global Championship 2025. During this two-day event, players competed in twelve highly competitive trio matches on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map.

On that note, this article covers everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals in the EU and NA regions.

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals EU region results

The trio of Vic0, Veno, and Flickzy dominated the battlefield in the EU region, taking home the prize of $180,000 and a guaranteed spot at the Global Championship 2025.

Here are the top 10 placements:

Placement Prize Players 1st $180,000 Vic0, Veno, Flickzy (Qualified for Globals) 2nd $120,000 P1ng, Wox, Malibuca (Qualified for Globals) 3rd $81,000 Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW 4th $60,900 SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach 5th $47,850 Pixx, Darm, Demus 6th $34,800 Kantri, F1n4ik, Upl 7th $34,800 TruleX, TaySon, Chico 8th $34,800 Mongraal, MrSavage, Panzer 9th $34,800 IDrop, Sky, Scroll 10th $34,800

Czb, Eclipse, Nxthan

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals EU region rankings are as follows:

11th: JarKo, Nakoo, Kiire

JarKo, Nakoo, Kiire 12th: Pinq, Nebs, Tjino

Pinq, Nebs, Tjino 13th: Nomzz, Rezoy, Gripey

Nomzz, Rezoy, Gripey 14th: Kombek, Blacha, Mikson

Kombek, Blacha, Mikson 15th: Chap, JannisZ, Noahreyli

Chap, JannisZ, Noahreyli 16th: Hris, T3eny, Skvii

Hris, T3eny, Skvii 17th: Dinus, Franek, Kizers

Dinus, Franek, Kizers 18th: Rax, Predage, Rad3on

Rax, Predage, Rad3on 19th: Robin, Trexer, Hijoe

Robin, Trexer, Hijoe 20th: 1vanjkee, Pixovsky, Battercry

1vanjkee, Pixovsky, Battercry 21st: Setty, Charyy, Kami

Setty, Charyy, Kami 22nd: Shxrk, Juu, zAndy

Shxrk, Juu, zAndy 23rd: Cringe, KaydFN, Mappi

Cringe, KaydFN, Mappi 24th: L0WK3Y, M0ne, Liwshe

L0WK3Y, M0ne, Liwshe 25th: NeFrizi, 1Lusha, Starkus

NeFrizi, 1Lusha, Starkus 26th: Adesito, Kifo, Marvik

Adesito, Kifo, Marvik 27th: Akiira, PodaSai, Xsweeze

Akiira, PodaSai, Xsweeze 28th: Art1st, KryFalse, IFrozi

Art1st, KryFalse, IFrozi 29th: Fastroki, Ankido, Volko

Fastroki, Ankido, Volko 30th: SkyJump, Shaykoz, Momsy

SkyJump, Shaykoz, Momsy 31st: Gudn, Klown, Moneymaker

Gudn, Klown, Moneymaker 32nd: Robban, Axeforce, Fnajen

Robban, Axeforce, Fnajen 33rd: Unzxn, Domtat22, Ewik

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NA Central region results

The FNCS tournaments now have both NA Central and NA Western regions to participate. NAC has a prize pool of $562,500, while NAW has a prize pool of $180,000. To nobody's surprise, Ajerss, Acorn, and Pollo won in NAC.

Here are the top 10 placements:

Placement Prize Players 1st $180,000 Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo(Qualified for Globals) 2nd $76,500 Ritual, Cold, Peterbot(Qualified for Globals) 3rd $51,000 Clix, Batman Bugha, Eomzo 4th $35,700 Vadeal, Cooper, Sphinx 5th $28,050 Muz, Japko, Rise 6th $20,400 Rapid, Khanada, Boltz 7th $20,400 Avivv, Bugha, Threats 8th $20,400 Noxy, Vergo, Curly 9th $20,400 Shadow, Curve, nvtylerh 10th $20,400 Ceice, Jaqck, Blake

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NAC region rankings are as follows:

11th: Visxals, Braydz, Aminished

Visxals, Braydz, Aminished 12th: Kwanti, Bylah, Edgey

Kwanti, Bylah, Edgey 13th: Death, Sails, Encrypted

Death, Sails, Encrypted 14th: Seek, GMoney, oSydd

Seek, GMoney, oSydd 15th: Bucke, Okis, Kraez

Bucke, Okis, Kraez 16th: Twunti, Void, Broken

Twunti, Void, Broken 17th: Doniee, Mason, Channce

Doniee, Mason, Channce 18th: Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz

Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz 19th: OliverOG, Dash, Skayter

OliverOG, Dash, Skayter 20th: Hxvac, Degen, Sandman

Hxvac, Degen, Sandman 21st: Scarebear, Ceneto, Veer

Scarebear, Ceneto, Veer 22nd: Zeus, Krreon, Tony

Zeus, Krreon, Tony 23rd: VicterV, skqttles, Chimp

VicterV, skqttles, Chimp 24th: Rekorcholis, teram, dummy

Rekorcholis, teram, dummy 25th: Puhzessed, rxlphy, DiegoPlayz

Puhzessed, rxlphy, DiegoPlayz 26th: Aaron, Joji, nurface

Aaron, Joji, nurface 27th: Nut, liamtfup, Fred

Nut, liamtfup, Fred 28th: oreoo, snakes, whiiggz

oreoo, snakes, whiiggz 29th: NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, Dcawesomer

NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, Dcawesomer 30th: Power, Listen, Pollus

Power, Listen, Pollus 31st: ol0f, MaxGGs, SM1LY

ol0f, MaxGGs, SM1LY 32nd: Klixey, Verge, pres

Klixey, Verge, pres 33rd: Kickz, Kuza, Swappey

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NA West region results

Bacca, Parz, and PXMP won in this region. Here are the top 10 trios of Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals in the NA West region:

Placement Prize Players 1st $45,000 Bacca, Parz, PXMP(Qualified for Globals) 2nd $27,000 defiable, Cofts, Inact(Qualified for Globals) 3rd $18,000 ArkT, Sxhool, Salko 4th $15,300 EpikWhale, Cyrzr, ZLink 5th $11,700 Vanillaz, Yumi, Convic 6th $7,200 Razez, Minit, Velo 7th $7,200 Vortek. Antonio. Kruyor 8th $7,200 Tonka, Heistick, thomas 9th $7,200 Zyrofnw, Mannii14, Yasir 10th $7,200 lmao, Raygun, Silxzys

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NAW region rankings are as follows:

11th: Grxy, Echo, Reminisciin

Grxy, Echo, Reminisciin 12th: Jafet, Eglez, Aleking

Jafet, Eglez, Aleking 13th: Munk, Hajuu, Bdawg

Munk, Hajuu, Bdawg 14th: Jauscen, Rapi, Mezega

Jauscen, Rapi, Mezega 15th: Jagveer, wifi, Chris

Jagveer, wifi, Chris 16th: phoenix, Creep, Dom

phoenix, Creep, Dom 17th: crot2b, Leonyfishy, Dolla

crot2b, Leonyfishy, Dolla 18th: Blizy, Remsy, Jay

Blizy, Remsy, Jay 19th: vorx, Braden, Evolved

vorx, Braden, Evolved 20th: Retro, Trezy, chasefv

Retro, Trezy, chasefv 21st: Keen, Kadvn, Refine

Keen, Kadvn, Refine 22nd: Bullyslayrr, Darts, Crank

Bullyslayrr, Darts, Crank 23rd: Gord, Skeptasia, Azazel

Gord, Skeptasia, Azazel 24th: Swxfter, Blind, Beasty

Swxfter, Blind, Beasty 25th: Xpon, Resypical, Krimz

Xpon, Resypical, Krimz 26th: Roe, Digital, Clukz

Roe, Digital, Clukz 27th: Quinn, LegendaryBanana, Extinct

Quinn, LegendaryBanana, Extinct 28th: jeffers, Crmzn, Mechton

jeffers, Crmzn, Mechton 29th: YooSaltyy, dakotaOX, Alithy

YooSaltyy, dakotaOX, Alithy 30th: Mattugha, sepz, Fuzz

Mattugha, sepz, Fuzz 31st: Bluzro, Amp, July221

Bluzro, Amp, July221 32nd: Danyfishy, Yiyan, Alliege

Danyfishy, Yiyan, Alliege 33rd: Griez, senz, sambtw

When will the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 begin?

The Fortnite Global Championship 2025 will begin on September 6, 2025, and will conclude the next day. This event will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. The top 33 trios from the three FNCS Major Grand Finals in 2025 will qualify for the event from the following regions:

Europe

North America Central

North America West

Asia

Brazil

Oceania

Middle East

The prize pool of the tournament is $2 million. After Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals, these are the teams who have qualified for the Globals so far:

Vic0, Veno, Flickzy (EU region)

P1ng, Wox, Malibuca (EU region)

Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo (NAC region)

Ritual, Cold, Peterbot (NAC region)

BaccaU, Parz, PXMP (NAW region)

Fazer, Phzin, K1nG (BR region)

Koyota, Rise, yuma (AS region)

5aald, FKS, Hero (ME region)

danath, Mace, Skits (OCE region)

Similar to previous Fortnite competitive events, this tournament will also have four official broadcasts: English, Portuguese, Japanese, and a clean non-commentary channel. You can visit the official Fortnite Competitive website to know more.

