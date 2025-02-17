Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals: NA and EU region results

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 17, 2025 06:32 GMT
FNCS 2025 Major 1 has been concluded (Image via Epic Games)
FNCS 2025 Major 1 has been concluded (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals have now concluded, showcasing some of the best gameplay ever. The top 33 trios from each region battled it out for a spot at the Global Championship 2025. During this two-day event, players competed in twelve highly competitive trio matches on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map.

Ad

On that note, this article covers everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals in the EU and NA regions.

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals EU region results

The trio of Vic0, Veno, and Flickzy dominated the battlefield in the EU region, taking home the prize of $180,000 and a guaranteed spot at the Global Championship 2025.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Here are the top 10 placements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlacementPrizePlayers
1st$180,000Vic0, Veno, Flickzy (Qualified for Globals)
2nd$120,000P1ng, Wox, Malibuca (Qualified for Globals)
3rd$81,000Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW
4th$60,900SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach
5th$47,850Pixx, Darm, Demus
6th$34,800Kantri, F1n4ik, Upl
7th$34,800TruleX, TaySon, Chico
8th$34,800Mongraal, MrSavage, Panzer
9th$34,800IDrop, Sky, Scroll
10th$34,800
Czb, Eclipse, Nxthan
Ad

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals EU region rankings are as follows:

  • 11th: JarKo, Nakoo, Kiire
  • 12th: Pinq, Nebs, Tjino
  • 13th: Nomzz, Rezoy, Gripey
  • 14th: Kombek, Blacha, Mikson
  • 15th: Chap, JannisZ, Noahreyli
  • 16th: Hris, T3eny, Skvii
  • 17th: Dinus, Franek, Kizers
  • 18th: Rax, Predage, Rad3on
  • 19th: Robin, Trexer, Hijoe
  • 20th: 1vanjkee, Pixovsky, Battercry
  • 21st: Setty, Charyy, Kami
  • 22nd: Shxrk, Juu, zAndy
  • 23rd: Cringe, KaydFN, Mappi
  • 24th: L0WK3Y, M0ne, Liwshe
  • 25th: NeFrizi, 1Lusha, Starkus
  • 26th: Adesito, Kifo, Marvik
  • 27th: Akiira, PodaSai, Xsweeze
  • 28th: Art1st, KryFalse, IFrozi
  • 29th: Fastroki, Ankido, Volko
  • 30th: SkyJump, Shaykoz, Momsy
  • 31st: Gudn, Klown, Moneymaker
  • 32nd: Robban, Axeforce, Fnajen
  • 33rd: Unzxn, Domtat22, Ewik
Ad

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NA Central region results

The FNCS tournaments now have both NA Central and NA Western regions to participate. NAC has a prize pool of $562,500, while NAW has a prize pool of $180,000. To nobody's surprise, Ajerss, Acorn, and Pollo won in NAC.

Here are the top 10 placements:

PlacementPrizePlayers
1st$180,000Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo(Qualified for Globals)
2nd$76,500Ritual, Cold, Peterbot(Qualified for Globals)
3rd$51,000Clix, Batman Bugha, Eomzo
4th$35,700Vadeal, Cooper, Sphinx
5th$28,050Muz, Japko, Rise
6th$20,400Rapid, Khanada, Boltz
7th$20,400Avivv, Bugha, Threats
8th$20,400Noxy, Vergo, Curly
9th$20,400Shadow, Curve, nvtylerh
10th$20,400Ceice, Jaqck, Blake
Ad

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NAC region rankings are as follows:

  • 11th: Visxals, Braydz, Aminished
  • 12th: Kwanti, Bylah, Edgey
  • 13th: Death, Sails, Encrypted
  • 14th: Seek, GMoney, oSydd
  • 15th: Bucke, Okis, Kraez
  • 16th: Twunti, Void, Broken
  • 17th: Doniee, Mason, Channce
  • 18th: Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz
  • 19th: OliverOG, Dash, Skayter
  • 20th: Hxvac, Degen, Sandman
  • 21st: Scarebear, Ceneto, Veer
  • 22nd: Zeus, Krreon, Tony
  • 23rd: VicterV, skqttles, Chimp
  • 24th: Rekorcholis, teram, dummy
  • 25th: Puhzessed, rxlphy, DiegoPlayz
  • 26th: Aaron, Joji, nurface
  • 27th: Nut, liamtfup, Fred
  • 28th: oreoo, snakes, whiiggz
  • 29th: NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, Dcawesomer
  • 30th: Power, Listen, Pollus
  • 31st: ol0f, MaxGGs, SM1LY
  • 32nd: Klixey, Verge, pres
  • 33rd: Kickz, Kuza, Swappey
Ad

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NA West region results

Bacca, Parz, and PXMP won in this region. Here are the top 10 trios of Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals in the NA West region:

PlacementPrizePlayers
1st$45,000Bacca, Parz, PXMP(Qualified for Globals)
2nd$27,000defiable, Cofts, Inact(Qualified for Globals)
3rd$18,000ArkT, Sxhool, Salko
4th$15,300EpikWhale, Cyrzr, ZLink
5th$11,700Vanillaz, Yumi, Convic
6th$7,200Razez, Minit, Velo
7th$7,200Vortek. Antonio. Kruyor
8th$7,200Tonka, Heistick, thomas
9th$7,200Zyrofnw, Mannii14, Yasir
10th$7,200lmao, Raygun, Silxzys
Ad

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NAW region rankings are as follows:

  • 11th: Grxy, Echo, Reminisciin
  • 12th: Jafet, Eglez, Aleking
  • 13th: Munk, Hajuu, Bdawg
  • 14th: Jauscen, Rapi, Mezega
  • 15th: Jagveer, wifi, Chris
  • 16th: phoenix, Creep, Dom
  • 17th: crot2b, Leonyfishy, Dolla
  • 18th: Blizy, Remsy, Jay
  • 19th: vorx, Braden, Evolved
  • 20th: Retro, Trezy, chasefv
  • 21st: Keen, Kadvn, Refine
  • 22nd: Bullyslayrr, Darts, Crank
  • 23rd: Gord, Skeptasia, Azazel
  • 24th: Swxfter, Blind, Beasty
  • 25th: Xpon, Resypical, Krimz
  • 26th: Roe, Digital, Clukz
  • 27th: Quinn, LegendaryBanana, Extinct
  • 28th: jeffers, Crmzn, Mechton
  • 29th: YooSaltyy, dakotaOX, Alithy
  • 30th: Mattugha, sepz, Fuzz
  • 31st: Bluzro, Amp, July221
  • 32nd: Danyfishy, Yiyan, Alliege
  • 33rd: Griez, senz, sambtw
Ad

When will the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 begin?

The Fortnite Global Championship 2025 will begin on September 6, 2025, and will conclude the next day. This event will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. The top 33 trios from the three FNCS Major Grand Finals in 2025 will qualify for the event from the following regions:

  • Europe
  • North America Central
  • North America West
  • Asia
  • Brazil
  • Oceania
  • Middle East
Ad

The prize pool of the tournament is $2 million. After Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals, these are the teams who have qualified for the Globals so far:

  • Vic0, Veno, Flickzy (EU region)
  • P1ng, Wox, Malibuca (EU region)
  • Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo (NAC region)
  • Ritual, Cold, Peterbot (NAC region)
  • BaccaU, Parz, PXMP (NAW region)
  • Fazer, Phzin, K1nG (BR region)
  • Koyota, Rise, yuma (AS region)
  • 5aald, FKS, Hero (ME region)
  • danath, Mace, Skits (OCE region)
Ad

Similar to previous Fortnite competitive events, this tournament will also have four official broadcasts: English, Portuguese, Japanese, and a clean non-commentary channel. You can visit the official Fortnite Competitive website to know more.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी