Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals: NA and EU region results

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals have now concluded, showcasing some of the best gameplay ever. The top 33 trios from each region battled it out for a spot at the Global Championship 2025. During this two-day event, players competed in twelve highly competitive trio matches on the Chapter 6 Season 1 map.
On that note, this article covers everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals in the EU and NA regions.
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals EU region results
The trio of Vic0, Veno, and Flickzy dominated the battlefield in the EU region, taking home the prize of $180,000 and a guaranteed spot at the Global Championship 2025.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Here are the top 10 placements:
The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals EU region rankings are as follows:
- 11th: JarKo, Nakoo, Kiire
- 12th: Pinq, Nebs, Tjino
- 13th: Nomzz, Rezoy, Gripey
- 14th: Kombek, Blacha, Mikson
- 15th: Chap, JannisZ, Noahreyli
- 16th: Hris, T3eny, Skvii
- 17th: Dinus, Franek, Kizers
- 18th: Rax, Predage, Rad3on
- 19th: Robin, Trexer, Hijoe
- 20th: 1vanjkee, Pixovsky, Battercry
- 21st: Setty, Charyy, Kami
- 22nd: Shxrk, Juu, zAndy
- 23rd: Cringe, KaydFN, Mappi
- 24th: L0WK3Y, M0ne, Liwshe
- 25th: NeFrizi, 1Lusha, Starkus
- 26th: Adesito, Kifo, Marvik
- 27th: Akiira, PodaSai, Xsweeze
- 28th: Art1st, KryFalse, IFrozi
- 29th: Fastroki, Ankido, Volko
- 30th: SkyJump, Shaykoz, Momsy
- 31st: Gudn, Klown, Moneymaker
- 32nd: Robban, Axeforce, Fnajen
- 33rd: Unzxn, Domtat22, Ewik
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NA Central region results
The FNCS tournaments now have both NA Central and NA Western regions to participate. NAC has a prize pool of $562,500, while NAW has a prize pool of $180,000. To nobody's surprise, Ajerss, Acorn, and Pollo won in NAC.
Here are the top 10 placements:
The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NAC region rankings are as follows:
- 11th: Visxals, Braydz, Aminished
- 12th: Kwanti, Bylah, Edgey
- 13th: Death, Sails, Encrypted
- 14th: Seek, GMoney, oSydd
- 15th: Bucke, Okis, Kraez
- 16th: Twunti, Void, Broken
- 17th: Doniee, Mason, Channce
- 18th: Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz
- 19th: OliverOG, Dash, Skayter
- 20th: Hxvac, Degen, Sandman
- 21st: Scarebear, Ceneto, Veer
- 22nd: Zeus, Krreon, Tony
- 23rd: VicterV, skqttles, Chimp
- 24th: Rekorcholis, teram, dummy
- 25th: Puhzessed, rxlphy, DiegoPlayz
- 26th: Aaron, Joji, nurface
- 27th: Nut, liamtfup, Fred
- 28th: oreoo, snakes, whiiggz
- 29th: NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, Dcawesomer
- 30th: Power, Listen, Pollus
- 31st: ol0f, MaxGGs, SM1LY
- 32nd: Klixey, Verge, pres
- 33rd: Kickz, Kuza, Swappey
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NA West region results
Bacca, Parz, and PXMP won in this region. Here are the top 10 trios of Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals in the NA West region:
The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals NAW region rankings are as follows:
- 11th: Grxy, Echo, Reminisciin
- 12th: Jafet, Eglez, Aleking
- 13th: Munk, Hajuu, Bdawg
- 14th: Jauscen, Rapi, Mezega
- 15th: Jagveer, wifi, Chris
- 16th: phoenix, Creep, Dom
- 17th: crot2b, Leonyfishy, Dolla
- 18th: Blizy, Remsy, Jay
- 19th: vorx, Braden, Evolved
- 20th: Retro, Trezy, chasefv
- 21st: Keen, Kadvn, Refine
- 22nd: Bullyslayrr, Darts, Crank
- 23rd: Gord, Skeptasia, Azazel
- 24th: Swxfter, Blind, Beasty
- 25th: Xpon, Resypical, Krimz
- 26th: Roe, Digital, Clukz
- 27th: Quinn, LegendaryBanana, Extinct
- 28th: jeffers, Crmzn, Mechton
- 29th: YooSaltyy, dakotaOX, Alithy
- 30th: Mattugha, sepz, Fuzz
- 31st: Bluzro, Amp, July221
- 32nd: Danyfishy, Yiyan, Alliege
- 33rd: Griez, senz, sambtw
When will the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 begin?
The Fortnite Global Championship 2025 will begin on September 6, 2025, and will conclude the next day. This event will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. The top 33 trios from the three FNCS Major Grand Finals in 2025 will qualify for the event from the following regions:
- Europe
- North America Central
- North America West
- Asia
- Brazil
- Oceania
- Middle East
The prize pool of the tournament is $2 million. After Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals, these are the teams who have qualified for the Globals so far:
- Vic0, Veno, Flickzy (EU region)
- P1ng, Wox, Malibuca (EU region)
- Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo (NAC region)
- Ritual, Cold, Peterbot (NAC region)
- BaccaU, Parz, PXMP (NAW region)
- Fazer, Phzin, K1nG (BR region)
- Koyota, Rise, yuma (AS region)
- 5aald, FKS, Hero (ME region)
- danath, Mace, Skits (OCE region)
Similar to previous Fortnite competitive events, this tournament will also have four official broadcasts: English, Portuguese, Japanese, and a clean non-commentary channel. You can visit the official Fortnite Competitive website to know more.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- Fortnite OG Community Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewards
- Can you play Fortnite in offline mode on PS5 without PSN?
- The Zapotron is officially returning to Fortnite OG on Valentine's Day