The Zapotron is allegedly returning to Fortnite OG on Valentine's Day

According to recent reports, the Zapatron could be added to Fortnite OG in the upcoming update on Valentine's Day. Recently, the official Polish Fortnite account on X thrilled the community by hinting at the return of the elusive Zapotron weapon but later deleted the post. However, other pages were quick enough to share about it.

On that note, here's everything we know about the reports suggesting addition of Zapatron in Fortnite OG so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt until official confirmation.

Fortnite OG could feature the Zapatron on Valentine's day

For those who don't know, Zapotron is a Legendary rarity sniper rifle that was briefly available in Fortnite's early days, specifically during the pre-season in 2017. This energy-based weapon required a charge-up time of two seconds to deliver a powerful shot, dealing massive damage to opponents. It was reportedly only available for 30 minutes in the game after which it was removed forever.

As mentioned by @HYPEX, the deleted Fortnite Poland account's post translated to:

"One like on this post and the Zapotron will return to OG tomorrow."

The Polish Fortnite account's post was deleted, but it has only fueled speculation among players. Many are now eagerly anticipating Valentine's Day, hoping for the Zapotron's return in the OG mode. However, it could also be a prank that got deleted for backfiring.

While Fortnite OG had a pretty good start, the active player count of the game has been declining lately. The addition of such a weapon to the game could potentially boost the active player stats again, as many would be eager to get their hand on it.

As Valentine's Day approaches, players are encouraged to stay tuned to official Fortnite channels for any announcements. Whether the Zapotron's return is a limited-time event or a permanent addition remains a mystery, but its potential comeback has undoubtedly generated excitement within the Fortnite community.

