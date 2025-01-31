Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 are a host of hidden missions you can complete to earn tons of XP and level up all of your passes. These hidden quests won't be present in your mission tab; they are displayed only when you complete them. It's a fun and exciting way to level up and discover Easter eggs in the game.

That said, here are all the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2.

All Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Similar to the previous season, Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 has four secret quests you can complete. They cover various aspects of the game and require you to explore places on the new map and use certain items.

Here are all the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2:

Hit players with Boogie Bombs

Search a chest at Umbrella Mine

Visit the Motel at Night

Use a Chug Jug at Tomato Town

The first quest is rather easy and requires you to hit players with the boogie bomb, one of the most infamous throwables in Fortnite. The second mission requires you to search a chest at Umbrella Mine while the third and fourth require you to visit the motel at night and use a chug jug at Tomato Town, respectively.

These Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 are a fun way to earn bonus XP and uncover secrets while doing simple tasks such as opening chests, visiting landmarks, or using consumables. Unsurprisingly, these secret quests are so popular in Fortnite, with players always on the search for the next in-game Easter egg.

It must be noted that these Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 are not repeatable. They will be activated and acknowledged only once — be sure to take a quick screenshot or recording so you can successfully earn bragging rights among your friends and your squad. These quests can be completed solo or with other players.

What are Secret Quests in Fortnite?

Visit locations or complete actions to finish all the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Secret quests or hidden quests are challenges that are not openly displayed in the quest tab but as in-game notifications when you complete certain actions or meet a particular requirement. Similar to daily and weekly quests, they offer XP but are not officially listed in the missions tab.

Every season, players stumble across hidden quests or Easter eggs like the No Emote Zone in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. These unique missions and quirks are fan-favorites and among the most popular aspects in-game. Usually, these hidden missions are discovered accidentally by players or uncovered by data miners when they go over game files.

