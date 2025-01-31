List of all Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jan 31, 2025 13:17 GMT
Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2
There are a bunch of Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 are a host of hidden missions you can complete to earn tons of XP and level up all of your passes. These hidden quests won't be present in your mission tab; they are displayed only when you complete them. It's a fun and exciting way to level up and discover Easter eggs in the game.

That said, here are all the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2.

All Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Similar to the previous season, Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 has four secret quests you can complete. They cover various aspects of the game and require you to explore places on the new map and use certain items.

Here are all the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2:

  • Hit players with Boogie Bombs
  • Search a chest at Umbrella Mine
  • Visit the Motel at Night
  • Use a Chug Jug at Tomato Town

The first quest is rather easy and requires you to hit players with the boogie bomb, one of the most infamous throwables in Fortnite. The second mission requires you to search a chest at Umbrella Mine while the third and fourth require you to visit the motel at night and use a chug jug at Tomato Town, respectively.

These Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 are a fun way to earn bonus XP and uncover secrets while doing simple tasks such as opening chests, visiting landmarks, or using consumables. Unsurprisingly, these secret quests are so popular in Fortnite, with players always on the search for the next in-game Easter egg.

It must be noted that these Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 are not repeatable. They will be activated and acknowledged only once — be sure to take a quick screenshot or recording so you can successfully earn bragging rights among your friends and your squad. These quests can be completed solo or with other players.

What are Secret Quests in Fortnite?

Visit locations or complete actions to finish all the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)
Visit locations or complete actions to finish all the Secret Quests in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Secret quests or hidden quests are challenges that are not openly displayed in the quest tab but as in-game notifications when you complete certain actions or meet a particular requirement. Similar to daily and weekly quests, they offer XP but are not officially listed in the missions tab.

Every season, players stumble across hidden quests or Easter eggs like the No Emote Zone in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. These unique missions and quirks are fan-favorites and among the most popular aspects in-game. Usually, these hidden missions are discovered accidentally by players or uncovered by data miners when they go over game files.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme could be “Wrestlers and Gear” and feature James Bond

Read more Fortnite articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी