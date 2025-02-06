Fortnite Global Championship 2025: Everything we know so far

Epic Games has revealed that the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 (formerly called FNCS Global Championship) will be held in France towards the Q3 of this year. It will feature a Trios format, which is a deviation from the usual Duos format. Nevertheless, with a substantial prize pool to tap into, players will adapt accordingly.

Despite the name change and location being miles away from Denmark and Texas (where past FNCS Championships were held), the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 is going to draw a lot of attention. Here is everything that has been revealed thus far.

Fortnite Global Championship 2025: Location, start date, prize pool, and tickets

The Fortnite Global Championship 2025 will be held in Lyon-Décines, France. It will take place from September 6 - 7, 2025, at the LDLC Arena. It's not too far (relatively speaking) from the last FNCS, which was held in Denmark, but this will certainly be a change of scene.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The competition this year will be based on Trios. It is a slight deviation from the usual Duos format but will make things interesting. Having a third player per team should allow for some unique strategies to be implemented, depending on the loot pool in play.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of pools, the prize-related pool for the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 stands at $2,000,000. A total of 33 Trios (teams) from across Europe, North America, Brazil, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East will stand a chance to tap into the pool and stake their claim to the winnings.

Lastly, information regarding tickets for spectators who want front-row seats at the event will be shared starting February 13 and 14, 2025 (Eastern Time). The details will be revealed on Fortnite Competitive’s social channels. As always, there will also be a live broadcast for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

That's all the information we have for now. We can expect an update later this month with more details, including ticket pricing and other aspects related to the Fortnite Global Championship 2025. In the meantime, you can board the hype train by tuning into the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals, starting February 15, 2025.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback