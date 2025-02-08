Can you play Fortnite in offline mode on PS5 without PSN?

No, you cannot play Fortnite in offline mode on PS5 without PSN. Fortnite is designed to be an entirely online multiplayer experience, requiring an active internet connection to access its various modes and features. This includes the popular Battle Royale mode and all user-generated content in UEFN.

Even the Save the World story campaign, a paid PvE mode, requires an internet connection for gameplay. Although it does not require a PlayStation Plus subscription, players still need a stable, active internet connection to access the campaign. The ongoing PSN outage occurring globally is limiting not only Fortnite but other titles as well.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the PSN outage and the possibility of playing Fortnite in offline mode on PS5.

Trending

Also read: How long has PSN been down for? Total downtime and maintenance duration so far

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite in offline mode on PS5: PSN global outage explained

As of February 8, 2025, the PlayStation Network (PSN) is experiencing a global outage affecting multiple services, including online gaming and even account management. This disruption has rendered Fortnite and other online-dependent games inaccessible on the PS5.

The outage has persisted for over 16 hours, leaving players unable to engage in the current Chapter 6 Season 1 and the fan-favorite OG Season 2 content. Do note that since Fortnite is a multiplayer game, playing it in offline mode on PS5 was not possible even before the outage.

Expand Tweet

Sony has acknowledged the issue through their Ask PlayStation account on X, reassuring gamers that they are actively working to resolve the problem. However, they have not provided specific details regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated timeframe for when services will be restored. This lack of information has led to growing concern among players, with some fearing a recurrence of the 2011 PSN incident.

Unfortunately, there is no fix or alternative method to access Fortnite in offline mode on PS5 at the moment. Players are advised to monitor the official PlayStation Status page for real-time updates on service availability and to await further communications from Sony regarding the restoration of network services.

Read more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback