Is Marvel Rivals down on PS5? PSN outage current status

Yes, Marvel Rivals is currently down on PlayStation 5, and this is due to a global PSN outage affecting various online services. Players are experiencing difficulties connecting to the game servers as well as issues with account management, online gaming, and accessing the PlayStation Store. Sony has acknowledged the problem via their @AskPlaystation account on X and is actively working on finding a fix.

Marvel Rivals is a popular hero-based shooter by NetEase Games that has garnered a significant following since its launch. While PS5 users are currently unable to play due to the PSN issues, the game remains accessible on other platforms, which are not affected by this outage.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals server issues on PS5.

Marvel Rivals Down on PS5: PSN outage explained

As mentioned, the ongoing PSN outage has disrupted various services. This widespread disruption has rendered online-dependent games like Marvel Rivals inaccessible.

During the PSN outage, Marvel Rivals players on PS5 cannot log in, play matches, or purchase in-game items. Since the game relies on PlayStation Network for authentication and online services, the outage prevents access to multiplayer features and the in-game store.

Sony has acknowledged the problem, but the expected time for PSN services to be fully restored remains unknown. If you were wondering if this is a Marvel Rivals server issue, it is not. It's a PlayStation server issue that is affecting games that rely on internet connection.

At this moment, there is no available fix or workaround to play Marvel Rivals on PS5 while PSN remains down. Players must wait until Sony resolves the outage before they can access the game again.

Those looking for real-time updates on the situation are advised to check the official PlayStation Network Status Page for live information on server availability and the services that are currently accessible.

