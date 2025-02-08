What is PSN error code WS-116449-5? What’s wrong with PlayStation Network, explored

The PlayStation Network is currently suffering downtime (February 7, 2025) causing major issues across all PlayStation devices. The outage led to the error code WS-116449-5 being displayed on many user screens. Some users were thrown out of their games while they were in the middle of an online match. Single-player games were also affected by the outage, leading to a lot of negative reactions from fans.

This article details the PSN error code WS-116449-5 and the issues surrounding the PlayStation Network.

Note: This is an ongoing issue that is subject to change.

What is PSN error code WS-116449-5?

The PSN error code WS-116449-5 is usually displayed when there's no internet connectivity. Usually, resetting the internet connection should sort this error, however, that is not the case this time. This time, with the entire PlayStation Network being down, your PlayStation 5 displays the error code assuming the internet connection is down.

Trending

Your internet connection is probably fine, and the PSN error code WS-116449-5 is mostly related to server issues.

What happened to the PlayStation Network?

PlayStation Network (Image via Sony)

The PlayStation Network suffered a massive outage on a global scale at around 6 PM PST on February 7, 2025 (7:30 AM IST on February 8), which caused all of its services to go down. All major PlayStation devices, including the PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and PS Portal, are affected by this disruption.

Can you do anything to fix it?

Since the issue is with the PlayStation Network servers, there's nothing you can do to fix it on your side. That said, you can recheck the internet settings on your PS5 to ensure you can get online as soon as the servers are fixed.

When will the PlayStation Network be back online?

While the official PlayStation X account has acknowledged the PlayStation Network outage, there has been no mention of when servers will be back online.

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Sony still hasn't provided an update on when users can expect the issue to be fixed. Usually, minor issues are remedied quickly, but since it has been a couple of hours, there's no telling when the servers will be back online.

Also read: MSI 2TB SSD for PS5 drops to its lowest price at Newegg

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback