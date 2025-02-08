"PSN down on a Friday night is criminal!" – PlayStation fans erupt in outrage over network outage

PlayStation Network faced a major disruption in service on Friday at 6 PM PST, February 7, 2025, which outraged a lot of fans online. Users took to X and Reddit to share their frustration and for good reasons.

@ramosradio_ expressed that it is criminal for the PlayStation network to be down on a Friday night of all days.

"PSN down on a friday night is criminal."

Friday night is when weekends start for most people, and gaming is how they wind down, but that is not possible now for a large base, thanks to the PSN outage. Another user, @taeoct6jr, wrote that this should not be the case with a billion-dollar company. He is just grateful that he has a gaming laptop as a backup.

However, not every user has access to a gaming laptop on the side, so many do not have a way of playing their favorite games and enjoying their free time. Official PlayStation account did notify its users about the PSN outage.

Xbox fans joined in, saying they were glad they didn't go the PlayStation route. @mzheavypurse wrote they are definitely thinking about getting an Xbox now.

While replying to a comment, @ramosradio_ added that they could be joining the PC platform.

Many users are also expressing similar thoughts, and they aren't wrong. After all, this isn't the first time this happened to the PlayStation Network. Last year, we saw a few disruptions, although they were minor. However, users had a massive outage in 2011 when the PlayStation Network was down for 23 days.

Current Status of PlayStation Network?

As of this writing, the PlayStation Network is still down for everyone, including PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and PS Portal users. The PlayStation Network Status page shows all the services in red, so they are still down, and there's no indication of when they will return to their full service.

As of this writing, the PlayStation Network is still down. We will provide an update when the situation changes.

