"This gives flashback": PlayStation users are afraid of another 2011 PSN outage

PlayStation users have been experiencing a significant PSN outage for several hours. This disruption has led to widespread concerns among the gaming community, many recalling the major PSN breach of 2011. The lack of detailed information from Sony has only heightened these anxieties. Though the company has acknowledged the ongoing issue, there has been no information about the expected time the server will return online.

A recent post on X by @FortnitePV2 suggests users change their passwords and keep their accounts safe. The caption reads:

"If you’re a PlayStation user I recommend you guys change your password cause it’s just still looking sketchy that there has been no overall transparency on the situation on why PlayStation Network is down. This gives flashbacks to when they got hacked in 2011."

In response to this post, numerous users have shared their concerns and experiences. Some reported difficulties in changing their passwords due to the ongoing situation, while others expressed frustration over the lack of transparency from Sony over the PSN outage.

@MustermanJ3999 mentioned that changing the password is currently not possible as the website keeps giving errors. Meanwhile, @CallMeRosalina suggested changing the password of other websites and services too. @Danomite_Dan thought that changing the password won't help if the website is hacked.

Comments from the community regarding PSN outage (Image via X || @FortnitePV2)

@Gamer_Zonnne asked players to relax, suggesting that the PSN outage doesn't ultimately mean that the servers are hacked and believed that a few hours wasn't that concerning. @itspxlor mentioned that Sony has never been transparent about anything.

More comments from the community (Image via X || @FortnitePV2)

What was the 2011 PSN outage?

In 2011, the PlayStation Network suffered a significant security breach, compromising personal details from approximately 77 million accounts. This global incident prevented PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable console users from accessing the service. Sony acknowledged that while credit card data was encrypted, other user information was not.

The breach led to a prolonged outage and is considered one of the largest data security breaches in gaming history. Sony had a loss of around $171 million at that time.

You can check whether the servers are back or not on the PlayStation Status website.

