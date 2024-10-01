PlayStation Network down: Current server status and problems (February 7, 2025)

The PlayStation Network went down on Friday, February 07, 2025, disrupting multiple services. This outage has affected nearly every country, leaving PS owners frustrated and unable to play any online games. All PlayStation devices, including the PS5, PS4, and even older PS3 models, have been impacted by the issue.

This article explains everything you need to know about the PlayStation Network issue.

Note: This is an ongoing issue that is subject to change.

PlayStation Network current status

PlayStation Network outage reports (Image via DownDetector)

According to DownDetector, a real-time network outage monitoring service, the PlayStation Network is currently down. Over 70,000 users have reported the issue around 6 PM EST/3 PM PST. However, the actual numbers could grow even more since this is a global problem.

The issue affects every PlayStation device, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PS Vita, mobile apps, and even the PlayStation Store website. The PlayStation Network is completely disrupted, including sign-ins, account management, gaming & socials, and even the PlayStation Store.

When did the PlayStation Network go down?

The PlayStation Network went down on Friday evening, February 7, 2025, at around 6 PM EST. As soon as the servers went down, all PlayStation services were disrupted, and players were hit with error code WS-37432-9.

When can you expect the PlayStation Network to be fixed?

Sony has reported that PSN is down and is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. There are currently no updates on when the servers will return, but you can visit PlayStation's website to check the server status and get more information.

One X user, @totnumjoe, shared a clip to depict how PlayStation users are flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to see if others are experiencing the same issue.

In the comments, many players voiced their frustration over the network outage. Some asked if there was anything they could do to resolve the issue, but the consensus was that everyone must wait for Sony to fix their server-side problems.

