How long has PSN been down for? Total downtime and maintenance duration so far

PlayStation Network (PSN) has been down since 4 PM PT, February 7. On Friday evening, a large outage in the PlayStation server has interrupted the online connectivity. Due to this, players on any modern PlayStation devices are not able to log in or play games that require the internet. As of the time of writing, the server is still down, and this is probably one of the biggest server outages in PlayStation's history.

Read on to learn more about how long PSN has been down for, what the expected downtime is, and more.

How long has PSN been down for?

As of the time of writing, PSN has been down for almost 9 hours. On their official X account, PlayStation has acknowledged the issue and revealed that they are working on a fix. Although we don't have an exact time regarding when the server will go back up, we can expect it to go online as soon as possible.

It's already been 9 hours, and some users have notified that they can already log into the game. Which means the server is coming back online but slowly. In the meantime, here are all the services unavailable right now:

Account management

Sign in

Create account

Edit account details

Affected platforms:

Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web

Gaming and social

Details

Game streaming

Affected platforms:

Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web

Affected services:

You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features.

PlayStation Store

Details

Purchase

Download

Browse

Search

Redeem vouchers

Affected platforms:

Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web

Affected services:

You might have difficulty getting products in the PlayStation Store.

The exact reason behind this outage is yet to be revealed, but there can be several possibilities. Needless to say, PSN is one of the biggest networks where a large number of people stay online every day. The recent outage can be a result of a sudden surge of users, hardware malfunction, or even a cyber attack. We will notify readers as soon as there is official information.

