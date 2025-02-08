Are PSN servers back up yet? Possible time explored

  • home icon
By Adith Pramod
Modified Feb 08, 2025 07:37 GMT
The PlayStation Network (PSN) is still down (Image via Sony)
The Sony PlayStation Network, or PSN, suffered a worldwide outage that took place at 6 PM PST/7:30 AM IST on February 7 or 8, 2025 (depending on your region). With the server down, players around the world faced difficulties logging in and launching games. This has affected multiple platforms, including PS5, PS4, and even PS3. Sony did react to the issue and informed that they're looking into the matter.

In this article, we'll look into the PlayStation Network outage and discuss when the server could be back up.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculation and reflects the writer's views.

When will the PSN servers be back up?

As of now, the PSN outage has not been fixed, and the server is still not back. The most reliable way to determine if the server is experiencing problems is to check the official PlayStation Network status page. It provides real-time updates on the status of various PSN services, including account management, gaming, PlayStation Store, and more.

Currently, the disruption has been acknowledged by Sony, and they have stated that they are working to resolve the problem but have not yet provided a specific timeline for when services will be fully restored.

Predicting the exact time when PlayStation Network will be back online during an unexpected outage is challenging. Sony typically avoids giving precise times until they have a clear understanding of the problem and a solution in place. So we do not know for sure when it will be back on.

A similar outage occurred back in October of last year, which lasted around 7 hours. However, there's no guarantee this one will follow the same timeline.

You can find more updates on the PlayStation Network.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
