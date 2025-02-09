PSN servers back online after 24 hours, Sony’s response avoids reason

PSN servers are finally back online after being down for around 24 hours. The network was disrupted sometime around 5.30 am IST on February 8, with all three services (Account management, Gaming and Social, and PlayStation Store) being impacted.

At that time, Sony merely acknowledged that it was aware of the problem and did not provide a timeline of when the fix would arrive.

"Sorry for the inconvenience!": Sony's response after 24 hours of PSN global outage

@AskPlayStation posted the following a couple of hours back earlier today (February 9) regarding the PlayStation Network Server Status:

"PSN has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems now. Sorry for the inconvenience!"

When you go to the official PSN Server Status page, you notice all the services now have a green mark beside them instead of the red we saw for the whole of yesterday. Meaning, players can now access their accounts, launch their games, and purchase anything from the store that they want to.

What many are interested in knowing is why this happened. An outage of a couple of hours can be chalked to sudden server maintenance. One that lasts around 24 hours thus must be something severe. A sudden unannounced server maintenance late Friday night/early Saturday morning also seemed like a doubtful explanation, especially considering the weekend marked Monster Hunter Wilds' limited-time Beta.

What has many people concerned is whether this was a hack or an intentional attack on the PlayStation Network servers, in a tune similar to the 2011 PlayStation Network Hack. The more-than-a-decade-old event had compromised data of around 77 million accounts, with the outage lasting for roughly 23 days.

With even financial information being associated with PSN accounts, such concerns from users are valid. Hopefully, Sony will provide a more detailed account on the February 8, 2025 event to address these fears. We will update the article if and when such a communication arrives.

