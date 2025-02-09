PSN server outage compensation announced for PS+ members

PSN server outage compensation has finally been announced by Sony. PS+ members will automatically get an extra five days of service. The community had been demanding compensation for the network being down and services being disrupted on February 8, 2025. Thankfully, it didn't fall on deaf ears.

The announcement states:

"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service."

PSN server down compensation announcement still doesn't explain why it happened

While PS+ members will be delighted about the extra few days of the PS+ service, the question on everyone's mind is why the disruption happened. The PSN servers went down on February 8 at 5.30 am IST / February 7 at 4 am PT. While @AskPlayStation acknowledged the issue quickly, it took Sony almost 24 hours to bring the services back online.

Nevertheless, the company has so far avoided answering what caused the disruption and why it persisted for so long. A sudden/emergency maintenance seems unlikely to the community because of the lack of concrete communication and it happening late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

While newer PS users may not remember, the veterans among the player base are aware of the 2011 PlayStation Network Hack. That outage compromised the data of around 77 million users and resulted in the services being down for roughly 23 days. Sony had given a number of compensations back then to its PSN users.

Given that many of us have our card information stored with our PS accounts, it is not unfair that the community is asking for transparency in why the PSN servers were down and what Sony is doing to make sure it doesn't happen in the future.

