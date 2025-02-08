Was PSN hacked today? (February 8, 2025) Possibilities explored 

PSN has been down for almost 10 hours at the time of writing (starting at 5.30 am IST) and there hasn't been any new communication from the company regarding what happened. Many are already worried whether the network was hacked, which would potentially put millions of users' data (including credit card details) in danger.

While we are still unsure if today's (February 8, 2025) PSN outage is because of a hack, the lack of any communication and the duration of the service disruption does indicate that something serious has happened behind the scenes.

PSN global outage reminds of the 2011 hack

If one checks the official page for the PlayStation Network Service Status, it currently mentions that Account Management, Gaming and Social, and PlayStation Store are experiencing issues. This means users are having trouble accessing their accounts, launching games or apps, and purchasing anything from the store.

With no end in sight as of now, the worst that many fear is another repeat of the 2011 PlayStation Network outage. The attack reportedly took place between April 17 and April 19, with Sony suspending the PSN servers on April 20. The entire ordeal then lasted for 23 days till May 14. The data breach was said to have impacted roughly 77 million accounts.

The concerns are further exacerbated by the fact that the company isn't communicating what is causing the issue. An impromptu maintenance without any heads-up on late Friday night/early Saturday morning seems doubtful to many.

The fact that one of the most-anticipated games of the year, Monster Hunter Wilds, is currently having a beta further makes one wonder what might have caused PlayStation to take the servers if it actually is a maintenance.

At this point, there's nothing left to be done but to wait for an official communication and a fix to the matter. One can only hope that it is not something as serious as the 2011 hack.

