  Monster Hunter Wilds Beta unavailable for PS5 players, PSN outage impact limited-time event

Monster Hunter Wilds Beta unavailable for PS5 players, PSN outage impact limited-time event

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 08, 2025 06:57 GMT
Monster Hunter Wilds Beta x PSN Network Down (Image via Capcom || Sony)
Monster Hunter Wilds Beta x PSN Network Down (Image via Capcom || Sony)

Monster Hunter Wilds Beta is currently impacted by the global PSN outage, meaning some PS5 players are unable to jump into the game. The issue has persisted for upwards of six hours at the time of writing and players have been sharing the complaints all over social media.

Given that the MH Wilds Beta is a limited-time event, it is understandable that PS5 players are frustrated with the PSN Network being down. With no official communication from Sony's end regarding when the issue will be fixed, there's nothing for hunters to do but patiently wait.

PSN Network global outage hits Monster Hunter Wilds Beta players

Monster Hunter Wilds Beta players reported that they were kicked out of the game and were met with error codes on PS5 about five or six hours ago. A post on r/MHWilds noted the following error message:

"Unable to connect to PlayStation Network C1152-TMT-TD72"
Can't play beta. I'm on PS5 byu/ThatHobknocker inMHWilds
PSN DOWN byu/PrestigiousSign3457 inMHWilds

Others joined in to complain about similar issues. A quick look at Sony's official PlayStation Network Service Status page reveals Gaming and Social services are affected from February 8, 2025, at 5.30 am IST. It further mentions:

"You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

@AskPlayStation also mentioned that the team is aware of the problems, without indicating anything regarding when a fix is scheduled to arrive. Thankfully, the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta takes place in two phases.

The current run began on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7 pm PT and continues till Sunday, February 9, at 6.59 pm PT. Hunters will get one more crack at the OBT next week, from Thursday, February 13, at 7 pm PT to Sunday, February 16, at 6.59 pm PT. Given that this beta includes an optional quest to hunt Arkveld, MH Wilds' flagship, the frustration from PS5 players is wholly understandable.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
WWE
NBA
NFL
MMA
Tennis
NHL
Golf
MLB
Soccer
F1
WNBA
