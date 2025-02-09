Monster Hunter Wilds considering additional Open Beta for recent PSN outage

Capcom recently reported that the team is considering an additional 24 hours of Monster Hunter Wilds Beta to account for the recent PSN global outage. However, they haven't confirmed a date or time yet. Still, this is great news for the countless PS5 players who were unable to enjoy the first phase of MH Wilds OBT2 for almost 24 hours this weekend.

Monster Hunter Wilds is due to come out on February 28. Before that, players could tackle the second Open Beta Test in two phases. The first began on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7 pm PT and runs till Sunday, February 9, at 6.59 pm PT. The second phase takes place from Thursday, February 13, at 7 pm PT to Sunday, February 16, at 6.59 pm PT.

Monster Hunter Wilds OBT2 for another 24 hours is being considered

Capcom posted the following on the Monster Hunter X channel:

"PS5 hunters, thanks for your patience and understanding during this weekend’s PSN service issues. To account for reduced OBT2 play time due to the outage, we are considering running OBT2 for an additional 24 hours at a future date. Exact details and timing are TBD, so please stay tuned."

This is excellent news for players who were affected yesterday and one that endears the devs further to the community. While OBT1 and OBT2 are the same build, the ongoing beta includes hunts for Gypceros and Arkveld, the flagship of Monster Hunter Wilds.

The PSN global outage in question suddenly began on February 8 at 5.30 am IST / February 7 at 4 pm PT. The services were disrupted for around 24 hours before Sony announced the all-clear. While no official reason behind the servers being down has yet been revealed, PlayStation did announce compensation for PS+ members.

Post the second phase of OBT2, there's only one more weekend (Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23) before the release date. It remains to be seen which date Capcom finally decides on if they do finalize an additional 24 hours. Meanwhile, PC players can make use of the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool to find how the game will run on their system.

