Can you play offline games on PS5 during PSN outage?

Yes, you can play offline games on PS5 even when PSN is down. This means that your console can still provide you with entertainment even with its networking capabilities limited. However, there are a few limitations. You will be unable to access your online accounts through PSN on games like Call of Duty and Fortnite. Fortunately, offline services will remain usable for the community.

This article will highlight how you can play offline games on the PS5 during the PSN outage period.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to play offline games when PlayStation Network is down

The PS5 can operate without any network connection. Although its capability is limited without an active network, fans can take advantage of downloaded or installed games to entertain themselves. With the most recent outage, players can mostly only access the offline aspects of games — if available.

Games that can be locally stored on the device and have an offline mode can be played. This includes titles like Bloodborne, Death Stranding, and many more. The same could also be possible for games that run directly from a disc. However, if the game developers did not include a special mode for the game to run without any network connections, you will likely be unable to launch the game or play it.

The problem with booting up games during the PlayStation Network outage is primarily due to the licensing and verification process. Without a successful check, the system would likely automatically prevent you from accessing the game from your account.

So it is best to check out some of your favorite single-player games during this time and if they have an offline mode for you to enjoy without an active PSN connection.

The exact reason for the PSN outage has not been announced at the time of writing this article. Enthusiasts can check out the official PlayStation website for more details or take a look at the official X page for information.

