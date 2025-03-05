7 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, ranked

In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, finding the right landing spot is crucial for gaining an early advantage. However, it could be tricky, as the map has changed again with new locations and updates. This season brings a "Lawless" theme, adding urban areas and crime-filled hideouts. Planning the right locations increases your chances of securing a Victory Royale.

A good landing spot depends on several factors, like the number of chests, enemy activity, mobility options, and overall safety. Some locations offer high-tier loot but attract many players, while others provide fewer fights and better survival chances. On that note, here are the seven best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, ranked in descending order.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Outlaw Oasis and other great landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

7) Outlaw Oasis

Outlaw Oasis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Outlaw Oasis is one of the new locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, which has plenty of chests, gold, and hiding spots. It's relatively less popular compared to other named locations like Crime City, so you might not run into early fights in most of the matches. There are also multiple vehicles for quick rotations from here.

6) Burd To Go near Brutal Boxcars

Burd To Go landmark (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

For those who don't know, Burd To Go are the gas stations in Fortnite. This Burd To Go is close to the center of the map, so it's usually inside the early storm circles. It doesn’t attract many players, making it a safer spot to land. There are multiple vehicles, some Slurp Barrels for quick shields, and a decent number of chests and ground loot. If needed, you can rotate to nearby areas that also have a good amount of loot.

5) Overlook Lighthouse

Overlook Lighthouse landmark (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Located on a small island in the east, Overlook Lighthouse offers a only few chests and decent ground loot. However, it has multiple ways to leave, including a launch pad, zipline, and vehicles nearby taht you can use to explore nearby small houses and locations for more loot. Since few players land here, it’s a great spot for solo players looking to survive longer and earn placement points.

4) Masked Meadows

Masked Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

If you are a Fornite OG player, this location might remind you of Pleasant Park. It has a large open area in the center, along with plenty of chests and loot. There are many hiding spots and vehicles to rotate if needed. Do note that a lot of players land here, but you can easily escape using the vehicles. To the east of this named locatio, there are smaller safe spots with campfires, extra chests, and plenty of wood for survival.

3) Splitting Pins

Splitting Pins landmark (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Splitting Pins was one of the best landing spots in Chapter 6 Season 1 and still remains one of the top choices. It’s a landmark in the south, below the snow-covered mountains. The area has multiple chests, vehicles, and even a reboot van. There’s also a chance that an Earth Sprite can spawn here, which is rare to find.

2) Way Station

Way Station landmark (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Way Station landmark is at the bottom-right of the map near Hopeful Heights. It offers three vehicles, multiple Slurp Barrels, and a good number of chests. Since not many players land here, it’s a safe place to start. If you move north, you will find even more chests, campfires and a Sprite Shrine nearby.

1) Kite’s Flight

Kite's Flight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Kite's Flight is possibly the best landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. It is a small island in the bottom right of the map. Some may worry that it’s too far from the center, but there are many ways to rotate from here. The area has plenty of chests, ground loot, and Slurp Barrels, along with vending machines for quick healing. You can use a launch pad or zipline to explore nearby islands for more loot.

So now you know the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Keep in mind that this list may change as the Fortnite map continues to evolve with future updates. Take a look at the Fortnite Interactive Map to keep up with the changes in the future.

