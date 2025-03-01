Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025: Everything we know

The Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 has been officially announced by Epic Games on February 28, 2025. From a custom UEFN map, to an open tournament that can get you free skins, this event has a plethora of fresh content for players to explore. This limited-time event is the first of Chapter 6 Season 2, which was recently released, and the community seems to enjoy it so far.
On that note, here's everything about the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025.
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 overview
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
As mentioned before, the Lantern Fest 2025 arrived on February 28, 2025, and is expected to last for about a month.
Desert vs Sea UEFN Island
A new creative island named Desert vs Sea has been introduced during the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 event. Players choose between the Desert or Sea teams and compete to achieve more eliminations than the opposing side, which is very similar to the popular Red vs Blue maps.
As matches progress, powerful abilities, like Double HP, Double Damage, and Invisibility can be unlocked. The island also features interactive Fortnite riddles. If you want to play it, you can follow these steps:
- Click on the search icon on the top left of the Fortnite home page.
- Paste the UEFN code 7286-4717-1963.
- Click on the yellow "Select" button, and wait for the map to load.
Lantern Fest Cup
The Lantern Fest Cup is a free-for-all tournament which will begin on March 9, 2025. It will be a Solo Battle Royale tournament, in which the top players from each region will get a chance to otain the following cosmetic items for free:
- Noorah Outfit
- Anwar Outfit
- Lunar Lantern Back Bling
- Moonlit Blades Back Bling
More information about the points system, prize distribution, and timings will be revealed by Epic Games as we get closer to the start date. Do note that Cabined Accounts are not eligible to take part in this tournament.
For the uninitiated, Cabined Account is a restricted type of Epic Games account for players under 13. It requires parental approval to unlock certain features. While waiting for consent, players can still play Fortnite, but features like voice chat, in-game purchases, and custom display names are disabled.
Item shop update
Various cosmetic bundles are set to arrive in the Item Shop at different dates throughout the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025. The Item Shop arrival date for any of the bundles except the Radiant Moon Bundle is not known, as of this writing.
Radiant Moon Bundle
The Radiant Moon Bundle from the previous year's Fortnite Lantern Fest is returning to the Item Shop. It includes the following cosmetic items:
- Noorah Outfit
- Anwar Outfit
- Lunar Lantern Back Bling
- Moonlit Blades Back Bling
These items will be available individually or as part of the bundle starting March 6, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern Time.
Spider Gamer Locker Bundle
The Spider Gamer Locker Bundle includes the following cosmetic items:
- Hunter Outfit
- Swagger Strut Emote
- Hatchling Glider
- Web Breaker Pickaxe
- Widow’s Web Wrap
Also read: How to get Fortnite x Discord Big Dill Chain avatar for free
BanderitaX Locker Bundle
The BanderitaX Locker Bundle includes the following cosmetic items:
- PJ Pepperoni Outfit
- Patty Whacker Pickaxe
- Flying Saucer Glider
- Cheesy Back Bling
- Rage Quit Emote
Power Shong Locker Bundle
The Power Shong Locker Bundle consists of the following items:
- Shadow Ops Outfit
- Astral Axe Pickaxe
- Burning Beast Glider
- Prospect Back Bling
- Daydream Emote
SirSanX Locker Bundle
The SirSanX Locker Bundle includes the following items:
- Potassius Peels Outfit
- Smolder Pickaxe
- Graven’s Wings Glider
- Cape of Potassius Back Bling
- The El Durrrado Back Bling
- Golden Cloud Wrap
That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025. Do note that the abovementioned bundles are not exclusive to the event and will return in the Item Shop at a later date, but it could take a while.
Read more Fortnite articles:
- Fortnite visual glitch renders hilariously huge items in Chapter 6 Season 2
- Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025: Start date, participants, and prize pool
- Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2