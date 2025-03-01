Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025: Everything we know

The Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 has been officially announced by Epic Games on February 28, 2025. From a custom UEFN map, to an open tournament that can get you free skins, this event has a plethora of fresh content for players to explore. This limited-time event is the first of Chapter 6 Season 2, which was recently released, and the community seems to enjoy it so far.

On that note, here's everything about the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025.

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 overview

As mentioned before, the Lantern Fest 2025 arrived on February 28, 2025, and is expected to last for about a month.

Desert vs Sea UEFN Island

Fortnite Desert vs Sea UEFN map (Image via Epic Games)

A new creative island named Desert vs Sea has been introduced during the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 event. Players choose between the Desert or Sea teams and compete to achieve more eliminations than the opposing side, which is very similar to the popular Red vs Blue maps.

As matches progress, powerful abilities, like Double HP, Double Damage, and Invisibility can be unlocked. The island also features interactive Fortnite riddles. If you want to play it, you can follow these steps:

Click on the search icon on the top left of the Fortnite home page.

Paste the UEFN code 7286-4717-1963 .

. Click on the yellow "Select" button, and wait for the map to load.

Lantern Fest Cup

Anwar (left) and Noorah (right) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Lantern Fest Cup is a free-for-all tournament which will begin on March 9, 2025. It will be a Solo Battle Royale tournament, in which the top players from each region will get a chance to otain the following cosmetic items for free:

Noorah Outfit

Anwar Outfit

Lunar Lantern Back Bling

Moonlit Blades Back Bling

More information about the points system, prize distribution, and timings will be revealed by Epic Games as we get closer to the start date. Do note that Cabined Accounts are not eligible to take part in this tournament.

For the uninitiated, Cabined Account is a restricted type of Epic Games account for players under 13. It requires parental approval to unlock certain features. While waiting for consent, players can still play Fortnite, but features like voice chat, in-game purchases, and custom display names are disabled.

Item shop update

Various cosmetic bundles are set to arrive in the Item Shop at different dates throughout the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025. The Item Shop arrival date for any of the bundles except the Radiant Moon Bundle is not known, as of this writing.

Radiant Moon Bundle

Radiant Moon Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Radiant Moon Bundle from the previous year's Fortnite Lantern Fest is returning to the Item Shop. It includes the following cosmetic items:

Noorah Outfit

Anwar Outfit

Lunar Lantern Back Bling

Moonlit Blades Back Bling

These items will be available individually or as part of the bundle starting March 6, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern Time.

Spider Gamer Locker Bundle

Spider Gamer Locker Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Spider Gamer Locker Bundle includes the following cosmetic items:

Hunter Outfit

Swagger Strut Emote

Hatchling Glider

Web Breaker Pickaxe

Widow’s Web Wrap

BanderitaX Locker Bundle

BanderitaX Locker Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The BanderitaX Locker Bundle includes the following cosmetic items:

PJ Pepperoni Outfit

Patty Whacker Pickaxe

Flying Saucer Glider

Cheesy Back Bling

Rage Quit Emote

Power Shong Locker Bundle

Power Shong Locker Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Power Shong Locker Bundle consists of the following items:

Shadow Ops Outfit

Astral Axe Pickaxe

Burning Beast Glider

Prospect Back Bling

Daydream Emote

SirSanX Locker Bundle

SirSanX Locker Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The SirSanX Locker Bundle includes the following items:

Potassius Peels Outfit

Smolder Pickaxe

Graven’s Wings Glider

Cape of Potassius Back Bling

The El Durrrado Back Bling

Golden Cloud Wrap

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025. Do note that the abovementioned bundles are not exclusive to the event and will return in the Item Shop at a later date, but it could take a while.

