Fortnite visual glitch renders hilariously huge items in Chapter 6 Season 2

A new Fortnite visual glitch is rendering hilariously huge items in Chapter 6 Season 2, leaving players and the community in splits. Bugs and glitches are very common in the game, with gamers coming up with ingenious ways to exploit them for fun or to gain the upper hand. While most get fixed pretty soon, some go unnoticed, resulting in funny incidents.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite visual glitch that renders hilariously huge items in Chapter 6 Season 2.

Hilarious Fortnite visual glitch renders huge items in Chapter 6 Season 2

X user @BackersGamesF has found a rather hilarious Fortnite visual glitch that affects items and consumables in the game. They showcased a unique bug where using the fishing rod to pick up weapons, items, or consumables will result in them expanding into larger-than-life versions. In the clip, the bug seemed to work with items and consumables like rifles and shield potions.

The OP also showed a tutorial where they stated that players could throw any item into the water and then use a fishing rod to try and catch it without pulling it toward them. Next, if any teammate tries to catch that item, it blows out of proportion, resulting in this hilarious visual glitch.

The glitch has become a hilarious topic of discussion in the community as well. Players seem to be eager to dive into the new map of Chapter 6 Season 2 and try this. While some joked that they would finally get "mega minis," others pointed out that the "mini is quite massive," referring to the OP's experiment with a small shield potion.

Epic Games has not addressed this Fortnite visual glitch yet. However, given past trends, the developers will likely patch this glitch soon, preventing any item from blowing up like a balloon. The new season of Lawless has seen its fair share of glitches, including a recent bug that allowed players to drop their pickaxes.

Given that the season just went live, players can expect balances and hotfixes for existing items and features to optimize gameplay. Additionally, leaks also suggest that major updates are set to arrive in the coming weeks of March, so gamers should expect redressal of existing issues in the game.

