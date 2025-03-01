How to get the Revolver car skin in Fortnite

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 01, 2025 11:55 GMT
Revolver car skin in Fortnite
You can now get your hands on the new Revolver car skin in Fortnite (Image via X/Epic Games)

The Revolver car skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2, with the v34.00 update. It brings a unique and shiny vehicle body that gives off a stunning gold radiance while featuring a host of other color options. Apart from this, it also features an array of customization alternatives that let you style the car to your heart's desire.

Ad

It is part of the Revolution set and can be used in Battle Royale and Rocket Racing. Due to Epic Games' streaming cosmetics, purchasing the Revolver car skin in Fortnite makes it available in Rocket League, as well. The sporty look of the skin, paired with the assortment of decals, makes it a great choice to flaunt in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Revolver car skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Revolver car skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can purchase the Revolver car skin from the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)
You can purchase the Revolver car skin from the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 1, 2025, the Revolver car skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Revolver Tab. The car skin can be purchased via the Revolver Bundle.

Ad

The Revolver Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Revolver Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,500 V-Bucks. However, you cannot acquire the cosmetic items within the bundle separately. They are only available as part of the set.

How long will the Revolver car skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Revolver will be listed until March 15, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
Revolver will be listed until March 15, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Revolver car skin will remain listed on the Fortnite Item Shop till March 15, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the vehicle will return sometime in the future, as it is not exclusive. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Also read: How to get the Gilded Elites Pack in Fortnite.

Read more Fortnite articles here

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी