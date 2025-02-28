The Gilded Elites Pack in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1 with update v28.01. It contains gilded and luxurious variants of three characters: Leviathan, Calamity, and Luxe. All three are highly sought after in-game, so having these variants allows players to expand their collection of cosmetics. Furthermore, if you own Midas, these characters fit right into his entourage.
All three characters also have their very own LEGO Style (also gilded and luxurious), which means you can use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00. They don't have the "Golden Touch," so if you plan on gathering Gold in LEGO, you will have to do so the old-fashioned way.
Here is how to get the Gilded Elites Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
How to get the Gilded Elites Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of February 28, 2025, the Gilded Elites Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Special Offers & Bundles" Tab. The cosmetic items contained within belong to the Gilded Elites Set.
The pack comprises these cosmetic items:
- Lustrous Luxe (Outfit) + Lustrous Luxe (LEGO Outfit)
- Hollowpoint Wings (Back Bling)
- Ideal Cutter (Pickaxe)
- Gunslinger Calamity (Outfit) + Gunslinger Calamity (LEGO Outfit)
- Eternal Longhorn (Back Bling)
- Gunswinger (Pickaxe)
- The Goldfish (Outfit) + The Goldfish (LEGO Outfit)
- Submariner's Safe (Back Bling)
- Speargun Slasher (Pickaxe)
To obtain the Gilded Elites Pack, you can purchase it for $17.25 (regional pricing will vary) from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot acquire any of the items separately.
How long will the Gilded Elites Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Gilded Elites Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 25, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters contained within may return, as they are not exclusive.
Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
