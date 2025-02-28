The season of Lawless introduces a host of quests for players to finish and level up their battle pass. However, players are getting a "Baron is hoarding gold" quest bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. This bug pertains to a mission where they must crack a safe and claim its loot.

Here are some possible fixes for the "Baron is hoarding gold" quest bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Here's how to fix the "Baron is hoarding gold" quest bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

1) Interact with Valentina and follow her to the vault

Move away from the NPC and interact with her again to fix the "Baron is hoarding gold" quest bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

The first thing you must do is interact with Valentina, who will be located next to the swimming pool. Simply approach the NPC and select the "Get Briefed" option to begin the mission. If she is not moving, simply move away from her and come back again to restart the conversation.

Now, you must follow Valentina to the vault. Follow the NPC till you reach the vault behind the bookshelf. Next, you will notice that Valentina starts cracking the safe with her phone.

2) Defend Valentina while she cracks the safe

Leave and enter the room to fix the "Baron is hoarding gold" quest bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once Valentina starts cracking the safe, you will have to defend her from Fletcher Kane's henchman NPCs. These hostile mobs will come in four waves from all directions. It is also advised to stock up on battle supplies beforehand since you will have to engage in constant firefights.

However, if the NPCs do not arrive for some reason, leave the room and enter again. If this does not fix the issue, you will have to restart the quest. Meanwhile, if the henchmen arrive, defeat them and move on to the next and final step of the mission.

3) Interact with Valentina and claim the loot

Try completing the match in a Ranked Battle Royale match to fix the "Baron is hoarding gold" quest bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once you are done defeating all the henchmen, you will have to head over to the safe and go in front of Valentina. The moment you get there, the vault springs open and rewards you with weapons, a large stack of Gold, and some Thermite.

However, if the vault does not open, here is how you can fix the "Baron is hoarding gold" quest bug in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Leave the room and come back again to see if the vault opens. Leave the match and try to complete this quest in a Ranked Battle Royale match.

Note that you can try the last fix (point #2 above) for issues you encounter in any of the other steps as well.

This mission is a great way to stock up on Gold as well as Thermite, an explosive item that you can use to crack open additional vaults on the moving armored train or in Crime City. As such, it's a lucrative quest to complete despite the bug-related hassle.

