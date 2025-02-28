How to find and sabotage payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The new season of Lawless has many quests, and players are searching for ways to find and sabotage payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 to complete these quests. This unique mission is a part of the Outlaws story quests and is needed to complete both the Valentina and Skillet questlines.

Here's how you can find and sabotage payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to find payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Head over to Outlaw Oasis to find and sabotage payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

You can find three payphones across the map of Lawless. All three can be found at Outlaw Oasis, making it easier for you to find and sabotage payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Head over to Outlaw Oasis and look for the payphones in these locations:

First payphone: Northeast side next to the main entrance of the Outlaw Oasis building. Second payphone: Outside the brick building in the center of Outlaw Oasis. Third payphone: Outskirts of Outlaw Oasis in the southeast.

Additionally, it is recommended to land here early on since this named location is quite popular due to the secret room full of loot in it. Arm yourself and get your shields up before you undertake this story quest.

How to sabotage payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Simply walk up and interact with the payphone to sabotage it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once you've located a payphone, simply interact with the noisy machine. You can easily recognize it since the payphone will ring when you walk past it. Sabotaging it will take a while, so make sure no enemies are around.

Once you find and sabotage all three payphones in the area, you will have completed this part of the story quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Outlaw Oasis is one of the most unique named locations on this new map, as it hides a unique Easter egg and a room filled with exciting loot you can uncover while you go there to complete this mission.

