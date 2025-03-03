The new season of Lawless is here, and players are looking for ways to hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. The train has received a unique twist this season, allowing players to breach the turret-strapped transport for a chance to get some rare loot and Dill Bits.

Here's how to hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and get your hands on the loot inside.

Here's how you can hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is an armored variant of the popular train that is filled to the brim with exciting loot, gold, and Dill Bits. The train can be found circling the map, following its tracks throughout the island. You can hijack the train right after jumping off the battle bus or at a later stage. Unlike the Armored Van, this does not have a wait period.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Before you get on the train, it is recommended to carry one thermite to break open the doors. Additionally, you should also stock up on healing items and ammunition since you will get into a fierce firefight.

Once done, follow these simple steps to hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

1) Get on the Armored Train

Jump aboard to hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once you locate the Armored Train, simply jump on it to begin the hijacking. There are two ways to begin the process. Jumping onto the train from the front will expose you to the turrets but give you an advantage since you can get a clear line of sight of the other turrets.

Jumping on from the back will give you a turret area to hide in and get some cover while trying to deal with the turrets. Once you are on the train, you can proceed to the next part.

2) Destroy the turrets

You must destroy all the turrets before you can hijack the Armored train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

The next and perhaps the most important part of hijacking the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is to destroy all the turrets. These laser-guided weapons will lock on to you and keep firing at you till you are out of their sight.

You can use any weapon such as the Assault Rifle or even your SMGs to destroy each turret. Once you destroy the first turret, you can enter its walled area and use it as cover to destroy the rest.

Additionally, destroying the turrets will allow you to harvest thermite from them. This is important since thermite is needed to blow open the vault car, and if you forget to bring some, simply collect it from the destroyed turrets. Once all the turrets are destroyed, proceed to the vault car.

3) Blow open the vault car

Blow up the vault car to hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once the turrets are clear, head over to the third carriage from the front. Interact with the center to place the thermite and wait for it to do its work. You should maintain some distance between yourself and the thermite since the explosion will damage you. After the explosion, the train will stop.

Once the vault car is open, a host of hostile NPC guards will be spawned. You must defeat them before you can hijack the Armored Train, as they are tasked with guarding the valuables.

4) Defeat the NPCs and loot the Vault car

Defeat all the NPCs to steal the loot after you hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once all NPCs are defeated, simply head inside the vault car and loot to your heart's desire. Typically, you will find two Dill Bits, three rare chests, and a few ordinary chests. Apart from these, you will also find a large cache of gold that you can steal after you hijack the Armored Train in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Additionally, it is recommended to be on your guard since the train is visible to all players on the map. It can attract players who will wait for you to unlock the vault and then eliminate you to steal all the rewards. Quickly loot all the items and depart once you're done.

