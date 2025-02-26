Payday expresses interest in a Fortnite collaboration

Fortnite is known to collaborate with some of the biggest brands and franchises, creating an extensive multiverse of partnerships. Thus, it comes as no surprise that many want to join this ever-expanding bingo book. Recently, a quirky post by the official Payday account on X indicated its interest in joining the game's multiverse.

Here's everything you need to know about Payday expressing interest in a collaboration with Epic Games' popular title.

Payday expresses interest in future Fortnite collaboration

The gaming community was buzzing after a user asked the official Payday account X about a potential collaboration with Fortnite. In response, it mentioned the official @Fortnite account and posted:

"I'm only one call away, babe @Fortnite 📞"

The Payday account seemed to express interest in a collaboration with Fortnite, as evidenced by the caption and the following emoji. The post hinted that Epic Games make the first call to seal the deal for a collaboration with the popular heist-themed franchise.

The ongoing Chapter 6 Season 2 of Fortnite is the perfect time to introduce a collaboration since the theme of Lawless fits in perfectly with the setting of the Payday series. With the presence of so many vaults and ways to earn rewards, a partnership with the franchise would be ideal.

A potential collaboration with the Payday franchise could introduce popular characters such as Dallas, Wolf, Chains, and Clover. The mercenaries, with their signature masks and style, would be the perfect addition to this high-octane season filled with crime and anarchy. Apart from this, it could also introduce Pickaxes and Back Blings based on signature items from all the games.

Epic Games has not officially responded or commented to the post by the official Payday account on X. However, the host of comments from eager fans is a clear indicator that this partnership would be a welcome addition to the ever-expanding list of brands and franchises associated with the game.

Players will have to wait for an official announcement from Epic Games to see if this much-awaited collaboration with Payday ever comes to fruition. This is not the first time the Payday team has expressed its interest in the game and the ongoing season. Thus, the first-person shooter could possibly make its way to the Item Shop.

