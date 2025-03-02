The new season of Lawless has introduced a host of unique ways to loot, so it comes as no surprise that players are looking for ways to hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. These moving vehicles offer exciting loot and can be easily blown open using Thermite.

Here's how to hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and get your hands on the loot inside.

Here's how you can hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 are moving armored vehicles filled to the brim with exciting loot, gold, and legendary weapons. They can be found only after the second storm circle closes, marked by the icon of a moving vehicle on the map.

Before you begin the mission, it is recommended to carry one thermite since you will need it to break open the doors. Additionally, you should stock up on healing items and ammunition since you will get into a fierce firefight.

Once located, follow these simple steps to hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

1) Approach the Armored Van

Approach the Armored Van stealthily to catch the NPCs by surprise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once you locate the Armored Van, approach it by surprise. Climb on top of the vehicle to gain a vantage point and shoot the guard on the bike to clear your rear flank. You might find additional NPCs in the rear. Eliminate them so that you can focus on the Van without additional hassles.

Next, eliminate the henchmen poking his head out of the right side of the Van. Once done, you can now immobilize and disable it. This is a crucial step when you set out to hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

2) Disable the Armored Van

Thermite is an important item to hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once you have cleared the pesky henchmen, it is time to hijack the Armored Van. Head to the back of the vehicle and interact with the door to place one thermite on it.

When you place the thermite, you will trigger a host of hostile guards. These NPCs will come in waves and deal damage from various sides. You must defeat them to proceed.

3) Defeat the henchmen

Defeat the waves of henchmen spawning around the Van (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

You will encounter four waves of guards whom you must defeat. Ensure you have enough ammunition and healing items at this stage. You can use the newly introduced kneecapper to deal with the mobs easily or rely on the shotgun and SMG for quick solutions.

Meanwhile, the progress bar shows how long it is before you can claim your loot. It will keep progressing depending on how fast you clear each wave of NPCs. These henchmen are the most difficult stage you will encounter when you hijack Armored Vans.

Additionally, you can speed up the process of blasting the door with thermite. This can be done by damaging the red-hot sections of the door, similar to cracking vaults. Make sure to damage the weak links to speed up the damage process and make it easier for you to hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

4) Claim the loot

Defeat the henchmen and blow up the doors to hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once you defeat the fourth wave of henchmen, you will notice that the Armored Van's door will explode, expelling an array of loot in front of you. Typical loot after you hijack Armored Vans in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 includes legendary weapons, chug jugs, healing items, and gold.

Another fun fact is that you can now drive the Armored Van you hijacked. Simply approach it like any other vehicle and enter it to use it like a regular vehicle. Although it does not provide additional buffs, its increased health allows you to sustain damage for longer and plow your way to a Victory Royale.

