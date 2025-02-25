Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4 with update v31.40. These villains need no introduction as they are the cruelest of the cruel in the Disney franchise. Loathed by generations of children worldwide, they are often associated with the stuff of nightmares.

With Epic Games and Disney in a long-term partnership, all three villains have been given LEGO Styles. You are free to cosplay as them and spread chaos in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. However, note that while they may be evil, other forces out there surpass their heinous ways.

Here is how to get Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 25, 2025, Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Disney Villains" Tab. It can be purchased via the Disney Villains Bundle and is associated with the Disney Villains Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Disney Villains Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 3,800 V-Bucks. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)(Image via Epic Games)

Captain Hook (Outfit) + Captain Hook (LEGO Outfit), Hook's Flag (Outfit), Captain's Foil (Pickaxe), and Tick-Tock (Emote), can be bought together for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Maleficent (Outfit) + Maleficent (LEGO Outfit), Maleficent's Raven (Back Bling), and Maleficent's Scepter (Pickaxe) can be bought together for 1,000 V-Bucks. Cruella De Vil (Outfit) + Cruella De Vil (LEGO Outfit), Haute Hangbag (Back Bling), and De Vil's Grille (Pickaxe) can be bought together for 1,800 V-Bucks.

How long will Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil will remain listed until February 28, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Captain Hook, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil (Disney Villains) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 28, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return, as they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

