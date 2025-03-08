Epic Games being sued over alleged deceptive practices in Fortnite Item Shop

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 08, 2025 05:39 GMT
Epic Games sued over deceptive practices in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite characters (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games is facing a new lawsuit over alleged deceptive practices in the Fortnite Item Shop. According to a report by Polygon, a group of parents has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of misleading children through fake sales and countdown timers. They claim these timers create a "fear of missing out" (FOMO), which pushes young players into making rushed purchases.

Ad

Here's a look at the details of the lawsuit and Epic Games' response.

Also read: Fortnite Creative accounted for 36.5% of total user playtime in 2024, $352 million paid to creators

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games faces legal battle over Fortnite Item Shop

According to the report, the lawsuit, filed in a San Francisco court on Wednesday, argues that the Fortnite Item Shop's countdown timers often expire without removing an item or changing its price. This leads players to believe they have limited time to buy something when, in reality, the item remains available for days or weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Per the lawsuit, this practice violates consumer protection laws in North Carolina, California, and Texas.

Ad

An Epic Games spokesperson has responded, telling Polygon the lawsuit is factually incorrect and does not represent the way Fortnite works at all. The company claims to have removed countdown timers, introduced hold-to-purchase mechanics and instant purchase cancellations, and strengthened parental controls for underage players.

The spokesperson emphasized:

"When a player creates an Epic account and indicates they are under 13, they are unable to make real money purchases until a parent provides consent. Once they do, we offer industry-leading parental controls including PIN protecting purchases. We will fight these claims."
Ad

This is not Epic Games' first legal challenge over Fortnite's monetization. In 2024, the Dutch government fined the company $1.2 million for allegedly using misleading countdown timers, claiming they exploited children's vulnerabilities.

The company appealed the decision and made changes, including displaying expiration dates for item shop listings.

The current plaintiffs are awaiting a judge's decision on whether it can proceed as a class-action lawsuit.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी