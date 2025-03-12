Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event: Time, how to participate, and rewards

The Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event is going live soon, which gives you an excuse to hop in-game with friends and earn a few rewards. If you're a fan of Invincible, you will not want to miss this one. If nothing else, this will give you more reason to hop back into the fray (and, perhaps, you can help take the fight to Fletcher Kane, too).

Ad

Keep in mind that this is not related to the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and is not mandatory. If you don't feel like it, you are free to sit this one out (although you really shouldn't — we'll get to why a bit later). That being said, here are all the details regarding the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Starting time and date of Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event

While events are usually reserved for the weekends, this one is sort of towards the weekend-ish. It is slated to kick off at 9 AM Eastern Time on March 14, 2025. As of this writing, Epic Games has not mentioned when this will end. So for the time being, we could assume it could last until Chapter 6 Season 2 ends on May 2, 2025. However, it is best not to wait for that long.

Ad

How to participate in the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event

Well, based on the information provided by Epic Games, to participate, all you need to do is grab a bunch of friends, add them to your party, and complete Spring Raid Quests (in Battle Royale/Zero Build). We do not know the exact number of Quests that will be listed, but it will likely be a few since "Quests" indicates to plural.

Ad

Rewards to be earned in the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event

For the time being, the only reward we know in an official capacity is the Dupli-Kate (Outfit). However, since Epic Games has mentioned that you will have to "work your way up to earn super rewards", the Outfit will not be the only one obtained.

On that note, veteran leaker @iFireMonkey has provided a list of rewards that we could potentially earn via the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Event:

Ad

Through The Fire And Flames (Jam Track)

Axo's Big Moment (Spray)

Shrinking Rae (Back Bling)

Party Beats (Spray)

Field of Dreamflowers (Loading screen)

Duplicating Batons (Pickaxe)

Song Bubble (Emoji)

Dupl-Kates (Emote

That is about everything you need to know about the event. If you're a hardcore fan of Invincible, well, Mark, Eve, Omni-Man, and Allen the Alien are all currently listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. Grab them while you can before Viltrum Empire lays waste to the planet Earth and not Urath.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback