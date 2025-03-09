Miku Day celebrations could feature a brand new Fortnite Festival Jam Track featuring Hatsune Miku

  • home icon
Based on the teaser posted by @FortniteJP (Fortnite Japan), Melt by Ryo (supercell) feat. Hatsune Miku could be featured as a Fortnite Festival Jam Track. With Hatsune Miku being the featured artist of Fortnite Festival Season 7, this wouldn't be too farfetched to imagine. This is what the post had to say, alongside a rough translation of the same:

"メルト 溶けてしまいそう 🧊🩵 - Melt I feel like I'm going to melt 🧊🩵"

Given that the song is called Melt, this is nothing short of a teaser, and with Miku Day (March 9, 2025) upon us, it would make sense for Epic Games to do something to celebrate. After all, it is not every day that a "vocaloid software voicebank" takes the Main Stage at the Fortnite Festival.

To elaborate, Miku Day is celebrated on 3/9 (March 9). The number 39 can be read in Japanese as "sankyu" (Thank You). The single numbers can be pronounced as "Mi" and "Ku", respectively, hence forming Mi-Ku. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Fortnite Festival Jam Track "Melt," by Ryo (supercell) feat. Hatsune Miku could be coming soon

Based on the hint provided, it is evident that a small collaboration of sorts will occur for Fortnite Festival. Furthermore, given that the song was already used in the Rocket League x Hatsune Miku collaboration, Epic Games already has the rights to use it.

The only question that remains is whether this Fortnite Festival Jam Track will be given out for free or if it will cost V-Bucks. It could be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop or perhaps be part of the Festival Season 7 Music Pass. Regardless of the scenario, Epic Games is bound to provide an update soon.

On an ending note, there are also rumors of Post Malone being the next featured artist for the next Fortnite Festival (Season 8). Perhaps Epic Games will shed light on that as well in the coming days.

Also, we could expect more Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks to be added during the v34.10 update on March 11, 2025. For the time being, that is everything we know.

