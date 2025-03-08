Post Malone could be featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8

According to the latest rumor, Post Malone could be the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8. Austin Richard Post, known professionally (and more commonly) as Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Over the years, he has gained distinction and acclaim for blending various genres, such as hip-hop, pop, R&B, trap, and country.

He was recently part of a surprise performance that reunited Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear for a special rendition of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Given his career's trajectory and popularity, having him as the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8 doesn't seem too far-fetched.

The information regarding the same was brought to light by leaker @BeastFNCreative. Recently, they shared details regarding upcoming/scrapped creatures for LEGO Fortnite. The X post has also been re-shared by leakers @ShiinaBR and @Loolo_WRLD, who are reliable sources of information.

Note: The information provided within the article is based on a rumor and should be taken with an extra large pinch of salt.

Post Malone would make an amazing artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8

While this is a rumor, both leakers mentioned that they had heard this from other sources. As such, they are not the only ones aware of this potential collaboration. With Fortnite Festival Season 7 ending next month on April 8, 2025, this is the perfect time for rumors and leaks about what comes next.

It is perhaps for this reason that Fortnite leak suggests dates for the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2. It is being suggested that the update could go live on April 1 or April 8, 2025.

Either way, it is far too soon to say if Post Malone will be part of Fortnite Festival Season 8. More concrete information will have to be provided by others before a conclusion can be reached. It will be good to remember that rumors stating Sabrina Capenter to be featured in Fortnite Festival Season 8 also came out not too long ago.

As for official details, whichever collaboration is true, Epic Games will only start teasing things towards the end of March. Until then, everything should be taken with a bit of skepticism.

