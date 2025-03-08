Fortnite leak suggests dates for third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2

Based on a recent Fortnite leak, the release date and time of the third major update v34.21 for Chapter 6 Season 2 have been revealed. These are subject to change, but a rudimentary timeline can be formulated given the information at hand.

The information was posted on X by leaker/data miner @ShiinaBR. The individual had also recently shed light on upcoming content for Chapter 6 Season 4. Given their track record, we can expect things to pan out as suggested. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information comes from an extremely reliable source, but it should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the timeline for updates is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests the third major update (v34.21) for Chapter 6 Season 2 is scheduled for April 1 or April 8, 2025

Based on the insight provided, the third major update will go live on April 1 or April 8, 2025. Given that the second major update v34.20 is slated to go live on March 22, 2025, this is cutting it rather close. For this reason, rumors are going about that the third major update might usher in a mid-season collaboration, fully-fleshed out with its own Mini Battle Pass.

By the look of things, March and the first week of April are going to be busy for Epic Games. We already know some of the upcoming content planned for the v34.10 update on March 11, 2025, and as such, it is safe to assume a lot more will follow with each subsequent update.

Given the rate at which updates are slated to be pushed out this season, we can expect at least one more to go live before Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 ends. It will likely be towards mid-April, as that is the only tangible timeline left. We could have a few hotfixes, but nothing else major is to be expected.

That is everything we know about the third major update (v34.21) of Chapter 6 Season 2. We can expect more information regarding the same once the first major update goes live.

