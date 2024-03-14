Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Invincible Skins broke into the scene during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 (OG). They did not align with the theme at that time. However, given that four episodes of Invincible Season 2 premiered from November 3 to November 24, 2023, it was the perfect time for a collaboration. Given the feedback from the community at the time, it was well executed.

Now, players can obtain Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Invincible Skins in Fortnite. But there is a bit of a downside. None of the skins have LEGO Styles, which is a bit disappointing. However, since the skins themselves are brilliant, it's still a good deal for fans.

With that said, here is how to get Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Invincible Skins in Fortnite.

Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Invincible Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

As of today (March 14, 2024), Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Invincible Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Guardians of the Globe Set, are listed in the Item Shop.

The Guardians of the Globe Set consists of 16 cosmetics items and is split into two parts: Guardians of the Globe Bundle and Guardians of the Globe Gear Bundle.

Guardians of the Globe Bundle

Guardians of the Globe Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Omni-Man (Outfit)

The Immortal's Head (Back Bling)

Omni-Man's Cape (Back Bling)

Omni-Man Emblem Cape (Back Bling)

Invincible (Outfit)

Burger Mart Bag (Back Bling)

Atom Eve (Outfit)

Atom Even Emblem (Back Bling)

Eve's Cape (Back Bling)

Atom Eve Emblem Cape (Back Bling)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Guardians of the Globe Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase the Omni-Man (Outfit), Invincible (Outfit), and/or Atom Eve (Outfit) individually can do so as well. They will cost 1,500 V-Bucks each and will contain the corresponding cosmetics associated with each character.

Guardians of the Globe Gear Bundle

Guardians of the Globe Gear Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Fastest Fastball (Emote)

War Woman's Mace (Pickaxe)

Reaniman Arm (Pickaxe)

Subatomic Swords (Pickaxe)

Iconically Invincible (Item Wrap)

Guardians Of The Island (Loading Screen)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Guardians of the Globe Gear Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase these cosmetics individually can do so. Fastest Fastball (Emote), War Woman's Mace (Pickaxe), Reaniman Arm (Pickaxe), and Subatomic Swords (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 500, 500, 800, and 800 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Invincible Skins stay in the Item Shop?

With Invincible Season 2 (part 2) now being aired, the skins could stay in the Item Shop until April 4, 2024, which is when the last episode of Season 2 will air. However, they could be removed sooner to make room for other cosmetics. It depends on what Epic Games has planned.

