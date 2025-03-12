The Allen The Alien (Invincible) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with update v34.10. If you are up to date with Invincible, you know all too well who Allen The Alien is. If you're new to things, Allen is an Unopan and an Evaluation Officer of the Coalition of Planets. He is over 2,000 years old in the franchise.

After being nearly beaten to death by a group of Viltrumites, Allen is now also one of the strongest individuals. At heart, he's still a goofball (the same one who went to Earth instead of Urath for 15 years in a row) to spar with Omni-Man.

Sadly, you cannot use Allen to spar with your friends in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. He can still, however, "crank 90s" in Battle Royale.

Here is how to get the Allen The Alien (Invincible) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get Allen The Alien (Invincible) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Allen The Alien (Invincible) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 12, 2025, the Allen The Alien (Invincible) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Invincible" Tab. It can be purchased via the Allen The Alien Bundle and is associated with the Guardians Of The Globe Set.

The Allen The Alien Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Allen The Alien Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also buy all of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will Allen The Alien (Invincible) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Allen The Alien will remain listed until March 18, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Allen The Alien (Invincible) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 18, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

